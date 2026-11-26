A24's three-hour documentary debuts at number one on domestic iTunes charts, capping a stellar six-week theatrical run that grossed $65 million for the studio.

A24's latest documentary has secured the top spot on the domestic iTunes chart, marking a successful digital debut after a stellar six-week run in domestic theaters. The film arrives as the third consecutive major hit for the independent studio this year, following significant success for both a psychological dark comedy and a low-budget horror feature. This achievement underscores the company's ability to translate intense theatrical buzz into sustained digital dominance. The documentary's performance signals a strong shift in audience preferences toward long-form, non-fiction content during the current market cycle.

Documentary Achieves Unprecedented Box Office Results

The film generated a gross of $65 million during its initial theatrical window, a figure that remains almost unheard of for a documentary feature in the modern cinema landscape. The project was initially kept secret from the public for the duration of its production, with its existence only revealed to the world at this year's Telluride Film Festival. Following this exclusive premiere, the studio initiated a limited release in just eight locations nationwide to test audience appetite and build critical momentum.

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Positive reviews and an intriguing marketing campaign fueled intense word-of-mouth buzz, prompting an rapid expansion strategy. In its second week of release, the movie expanded to more than 2,650 theaters nationwide to capture wider audiences. The count subsequently rose to more than 3,250 theaters in week three, maximizing its reach during the peak of its theatrical run.

A24 Continues Dominance Over Independent Market Competitors

This documentary follows a streak of high-performing titles for the studio, beginning with The Drama, a psychological dark comedy starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. That film grossed more than $130 million worldwide, driven by positive buzz and high-profile cast participation. It was preceded by the horror sensation Backrooms, which emerged as A24's biggest-ever hit with a $400 million global box office haul during the summer season.

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The latest documentary presents an even more unlikely success story than a tonally ambiguous tale about one of America's greatest ills or a lo-fi horror movie about inner demons. It functions as a three-hour documentary that toys with the genre in ways that have clearly struck a chord with audiences. The film explores serious themes while maintaining a narrative structure that appeals to mainstream viewers accustomed to fiction features.

Streaming Debut Signals Shift in Distribution Strategy

After the theatrical window closed, the film's theater count began to decrease, following the standard market norm for wide releases. By its sixth week, the movie was playing in roughly 1,200 locations nationwide as screenings scaled back. The transition to digital platforms allowed the studio to capitalize on the remaining audience interest and sustain revenue streams.

The move to number one on the domestic iTunes chart demonstrates the effectiveness of this hybrid distribution model. By limiting initial screening locations and relying on critical acclaim, A24 created a supply and demand dynamic that drove both ticket sales and digital purchases. This strategy allows the studio to maintain high profit margins while building brand loyalty among cinephiles and casual viewers alike.

Impact on Future Independent Film Releases and Strategy

The financial performance of this documentary establishes a new benchmark for non-fiction content in mainstream theaters. Industry observers note that the $65 million gross challenges traditional assumptions about the commercial viability of long-form documentaries. The success suggests that audiences are willing to invest time and money in complex, thought-provoking subjects when marketed effectively.

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Future releases from A24 and other independent distributors may adopt similar limited-release strategies to build momentum before wide expansion. The studio's consistent track record with hits like Backrooms and The Drama reinforces its position as a leader in identifying and cultivating unique cinematic voices. This documentary's digital debut ensures its continued relevance in cultural conversations beyond the cinema walls.