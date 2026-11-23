You Can See Everything and the latest Cristian Mungiu film debut digitally. Discover how A24's documentary outperformed NEON's Palme d'Or winner at the domestic box office despite massive critical acclaim.

Numerous Academy Award contenders are currently occupying cinema screens across the United States, with two distinct films slated to make their highly anticipated digital debuts this week. The theatrical trajectories for these movies have diverged significantly, showcasing the unpredictable nature of the current awards season landscape. One production exceeded market expectations and shattered records, while the other failed to capture a broad mainstream audience despite receiving massive early acclaim from critics and festivals.

Box Office Contrast for Digital Debuts

A24 distributed You Can See Everything, an epic documentary directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim that examines the life and fraud of disgraced tech entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes. This unconventional film, characterized by its mind-bending structure and massive runtime, broke out against all statistical odds to achieve significant commercial success during its theatrical window. In stark contrast, NEON distributed a more conventional awards contender that had previously won the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, but struggled to translate that prestige into ticket sales.

Also read ‘You Can See Everything’ Crosses $100M Globally, Becomes First Doc to Hit 1M Letterboxd Watches

The second film, directed by acclaimed Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu, marks the seventh consecutive year that NEON has distributed a Palme d'Or winner in the domestic market. This streak includes major hits such as Parasite, Titane, Triangle of Sadness, Anatomy of a Fall, Anora, and It Was Just an Accident. Despite building substantial buzz for several months prior to its release, the new Mungiu film was unable to convert its critical acclaim into a major box office haul.

Star Power Fails to Drive NEON Release

Starring Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve, both of whom are experiencing particularly impressive years in their careers, the film grossed less than $2 million in its domestic box office run. At its peak theatrical engagement, the movie was playing in only 540 theaters nationwide, a figure well below the threshold required for a film to be categorized as a wide release. This limited distribution likely contributed to its inability to capture a broader audience despite the high profile of its lead actors.

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A24 Documentary Defies Industry Norms

While the NEON release struggled, A24 You Can See Everything achieved a breakout performance that defied conventional industry expectations for documentary features. The film explores the complex narrative surrounding Elizabeth Holmes through the unique directorial lens of Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim. Its success highlights a shifting consumer interest in long-form, experimental non-fiction content that challenges traditional biographical formats.

Next Steps for Awards Season Contenders

As these two films move to digital platforms, they join a crowded field of Oscar contenders competing for viewer attention. The divergent performances of the NEON and A24 titles illustrate the varying strategies and outcomes possible in the current cinematic market. Industry observers will now monitor how digital availability impacts their final award prospects and long-term cultural relevance.