Sharing is one thing. But apparently, some people need a reminder that someone else's snacks aren't automatically theirs.

There’s a difference between sharing your snacks with your partner and having to guard your food because they keep eating it without asking. One woman’s Reddit post about her boyfriend repeatedly helping himself to her food has people questioning whether the problem is really about candy — or something much bigger.

, User u/Cozywhisp complained about her boyfriend repeatedly eating food she buys for herself, even after she's asked him not to. Citing a recent example, she wrote,"Today we were having a movie night, so we went to the store and bought each a separate bag of candy. We both got to pick our own, and I was looking forward to enjoying mine throughout the evening. I like making snacks last because otherwise I'd finish everything in ten minutes.

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My boyfriend, on the other hand, practically inhaled his entire bag within the first 20 minutes of the movie. After he finished his, he started reaching into my bag. I told him he could have a couple of pieces, but asked him to leave the rest because I wanted it to last me through the movie and possibly have some left for tomorrow. He laughed it off and kept taking more.