AI Stocks Crash as Democrats Win Midterms; Nvidia Slumps on Data Center Fears

A selloff in AI-related stocks erased $2.5 trillion in paper losses on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 falling 3.5% and the Nasdaq dropping nearly 5% after Democrats won the midterm elections, raising concerns about data center construction and AI regulation.

Wall Street endured a brutal $2.5 trillion selloff on Thursday as artificial intelligence stocks collapsed, completely erasing all market gains from the previous day which had marked the best performance in three months. The S&P 500 index fell 3.5% in a decline that accelerated throughout the morning trading session, signaling the most significant drop since President Donald Trump announced his Liberation Day tariffs in April 2025. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,433 points, or 2.7%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite plunged 4.7%, firmly entering correction territory after weeks of gradual erosion.

The massive liquidation was primarily driven by the nationwide victories by Democrats in the U.S. midterm elections, which raised immediate concerns that new government leaders could force pauses on the construction of AI data centers. Such regulatory hurdles would drastically reduce demand for AI chips, electricity, and other infrastructure products that have fueled the recent economic boom. Democratic Party leaders have signaled they will adopt a stricter stance on AI regulation, including mandatory safety testing and federal oversight of advanced models, as they prepare to take control of Congress in January 2027.

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Nvidia, the dominant force in the semiconductor industry, led the charge lower with a 7.5% drop, becoming the heaviest drag on the S&P 500. Its shares fell on the heels of a 3.2% decline the previous day, reflecting mounting investor anxiety about future growth prospects. Advanced Micro Devices suffered an even steeper loss of 14.6%, while Broadcom dropped more than 9% in the early hours of trading. Qualcomm also hit a low point, sliding 14% as the sector-wide panic intensified across all major semiconductor firms.

The broader semiconductor exchange-traded fund, SOXX, plummeted 11%, marking its worst intraday loss since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. CoreWeave, a key provider of cloud-based AI chip access, saw its value fall 12.1%, while GE Vernova, which supplies critical power solutions for data centers, sank 6.1%. A 1% movement in Nvidia shares typically impacts the S&P 500 more than any other U.S. stock, amplifying the weight of these losses across the entire benchmark index.

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Despite the overwhelming bearish sentiment, a few companies bucked the trend with significant gains. AppLovin surged 28% after reporting revenue and profit that exceeded analyst expectations, and it approved a $3.2 billion stock buyback program to return value to investors. Tapestry, the parent company of Coach and Kate Spade, rallied 6.6% after delivering stronger-than-expected profits and raising its full-year revenue forecasts. However, these individual successes were insufficient to offset the broad market capitulation, which saw every sector in the S&P 500 post losses.

Elon Musk, who had invested nearly half a billion dollars supporting Republican candidates in the midterms, faced substantial financial headwinds as Tesla shares dropped almost 12%. Combined with losses from the previous day, Tesla shares have fallen nearly 15% in just two days, wiping out approximately $39.4 billion from Musk's fortune. His company SpaceX has also declined more than 12% since the election, contributing to a total paper loss of $152 billion for the billionaire entrepreneur since the voting concluded.

The market turmoil was further fueled by record-high levels of leverage and speculation among investors. Margin debt hit a record $1.5 trillion in June, representing a 50% increase from the previous year. U.S. households currently hold 48% of their financial assets in stocks, a significantly higher ratio than the 38.7% peak seen during the dot-com bubble. Former Goldman Sachs analyst Nic Puckrin described the election results as merely the spark that pushed over a house of cards already growing shaky due to disappointing tech earnings.

International markets mirrored the U.S. distress, with South Korea's Kospi index tumbling 5.3% and Japan's Nikkei 225 sinking 1.8%. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 dipped 0.4% following the Bank of England's decision to raise interest rates to combat inflation. The central bank indicated that its future monetary policy would largely depend on developments in the Iran war, which has kept oil prices and global inflation elevated.

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In other financial sectors, Brent crude oil prices recovered slightly, rising 2.6% to $97.11 per barrel after shedding nearly 9% the day before. Uncertainty surrounding the Middle East conflict continues to hamper a return to normalcy in the global energy industry. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.83% from 4.90%, as investors flocked to safer assets. This decline occurred despite positive economic data showing fewer unemployment claims and improved summer productivity, suggesting a shift in risk appetite.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey noted that resolving the conflict in the Middle East would be the best outcome for global stability and economic health. He emphasized that encouraging economic news had emerged in the past 48 hours, though geopolitical risks remain a dominant factor for central banks worldwide. Markets will now closely monitor how the new Democratic Congress influences AI regulation and data center expansion policies in the coming months.