The Eagles snapped their seven-game losing streak.

It seemed as if history was on the Eagles’ side on Sunday. The Birds’ 19–16 win over the Steelers not only snapped a seven-game losing streak, but the Eagles have now beaten Pittsburgh at home in 12 straight matchups — a run that dates back to 1965.

Despite giving up a late touchdown, the defense won this game as four different players sacked Aaron Rodgers for a total of five times and limited the Steelers to 255 net yards of offense. Sean Mannion had more weapons to use with DeVonta Smith back after missing three games with a hamstring injury. Joe Milton also played winning football and had no turnovers. But let’s go back to the defense.

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This was the Eagles first game since the Jordan Davis trade. Vic Fangio challenged the defensive line and the unit delivered. Though, the Eagles first win since Week 2 didn’t come without some drama. DK Metcalf and Cooper DeJean were involved in two post-play scuffles in the third quarter.

The second time, Metcalf attempted to poke DeJean in the eyes. Also, cornerback Riq Woolen was glad to see his team win, but admitted that he was “annoyed” about being benched in the second half. Read more of our Eagles-Steelers coverage here . Plus, stay up to date as the Birds prepare on a short week for the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

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— Isabella DiAmore, @phillysport , sports.daily@inquirer.com . If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here . ❓What are your thoughts on the Eagles’ win over the Steelers? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter .

Savor the victories LeBron James is appreciative of every win, even if they aren’t always perfect — like the 76ers’ 132-129 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. In year 24, James is taking a big-picture view of how their win over the Bucks fits into the first month-plus of the 14-3 Sixers season, which has gone just about as well as anybody could have envisioned when this team came together in the offseason.

And after missing the preseason and the Sixers’ first 16 games with a back issue, Dominick Barlow made his season debut count. Against Milwaukee, he demonstrated how his traits of an ideal complementary player can still make an impact on a roster loaded with stars. What we’re … 👂 Hearing: Whether you were at the Linc or you gave up on watching the Eagles, here’s some highlight moments from Sunday’s broadcast.

🏀 Analyzing: After its 20-point loss to Pittsburgh, Villanova responded with its best win of the season over No. 18 Michigan. 🏃 Learning: Kenya’s Victor Shitsama and Canada’s Dayna Pidhoresky posted record-breaking times during Sunday’s Philadelphia Marathon. 🤔 Wondering: What was being said in the locker room after Penn State ’s 25-24 loss to Rutgers?

“I don’t really have any words for it. ” Trending upward For the second time this season, the Flyers have put together a three-game winning streak after their 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The Flyers still need to find a full 60-minute effort, but their win over the Canadiens showed a glimpse of what propelled them to the playoffs last season. Jackie Spiegel offers her takeaways from the win.

Down Game 1 The Union’s 2-0 loss at New England went exactly as we thought. The Revolution opened the scoring 10 minutes in and held the Union’s leading scorer to just one shot that was blocked. Now, the Revolution will come to Subaru Park for Saturday’s Game 2 with justified confidence, while the Union will have their backs against the wall. Nearing the end We’re nearing the end of the college football regular season.

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Penn State and Temple have one more game remaining, while Penn and Villanova capped the 2026 season this weekend. Here’s what you missed: Penn State’s loss to Rutgers may have been the worst of the year, as the Scarlet Knights drove down the field with three minutes left to score. Villanova quarterback Pat McQuaide finished his college career with quite the performance in a rout of Georgetown.

Penn didn’t make many mistakes in a 19-12 win over Princeton, but starting freshman quarterback Miles Teodecki played most of the game on a broken toe. Temple gave up a 10-point lead to Rice and extended its losing streak to six games on Thursday night. Marcus Hayes’ take For the first time since — When? Super Bowl LIX?

— the Eagles’ offense resembled something professional. The performance likely ensured that Mannion’s job security won’t be questioned for at least a week or two. Objectively, the Eagles defense won Sunday’s game, but the offense desperately needed a moment. Mannion needed to prove hiring him wasn’t a giant mistake.

Nick Sirianni needed to prove that not demoting or firing Mannion was acceptable. Sunday was a baby step in that direction, writes columnist Marcus Hayes. We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Marcus Hayes, Olivia Reiner, Jeff Neiburg, Jeff McLane, Jackie Spiegel, Jonathan Tannenwald, Chris Hine, Ryan Novozinsky, Gina Mizell, Mia Messina, Mike Livingston, Lexie Linderman, Hannah Chang, and Dylan Johnson.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use , including the grant of rights in Section 10. Thanks for getting your morning started with me. Have a wonderful Monday, and I’ll be back in your inbox tomorrow. — Bella