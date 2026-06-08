A Win For Survivors: Judge Caps Maui Fire Legal Fees At $222M

A Maui judge has significantly reined in legal fees related to the $4.03 billion Maui wildfire settlement, awarding victims’ lawyers a fraction of the $1 billion they had sought.

LIVE 6 people hurt in stabbings at New York's Penn Station with a suspect in custody, authorities says Israel and Iran trade strikes in major escalation, Trump abruptly ends NBC interview, changing habits of US consumersTrump dismisses idea that Iran betrays his 'no new wars' campaign messageA select list of winners at the 2026 Tony AwardsViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorBroken speaker?

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyHow to stay safe while traveling during extreme heatAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureWorries about flying seem to be taking off. Here's how to cope with in-flight anxietyApple has unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup, including the first iPhone Air.

Here's what's newA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsPope Leo XIV draws 1.2 million to Mass and challenges Europe to acknowledge its Christian rootsTerremoto en Filipinas mata al menos a 35, derrumba edificios y provoca pequeño tsunamiA 7.8 magnitude quake in the Philippines kills at least 35, collapses buildings and sparks tsunami6 people hurt in stabbings at New York's Penn Station with a suspect in custody, authorities says Israel and Iran trade strikes in major escalation, Trump abruptly ends NBC interview, changing habits of US consumersTrump dismisses idea that Iran betrays his 'no new wars' campaign messageA select list of winners at the 2026 Tony AwardsViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorBroken speaker?

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyHow to stay safe while traveling during extreme heatAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureWorries about flying seem to be taking off. Here's how to cope with in-flight anxietyApple has unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup, including the first iPhone Air.

Here's what's newA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsPope Leo XIV draws 1.2 million to Mass and challenges Europe to acknowledge its Christian rootsTerremoto en Filipinas mata al menos a 35, derrumba edificios y provoca pequeño tsunami





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Peter Cahill Fires Lawsuits Hawaii HI State Wire Legal Proceedings Peter Martin U.S. News Jesse Creed Cynthia Wong Jan Apo Wildfires PGE Corp. Jake Lowenthal U.S. News

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