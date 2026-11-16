The forecast calls for fleece, puffers, and a wardrobe that doesn't require choosing between looking good and staying warm.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. : those who have already planned their cold-weather wardrobes down to the last accessory, and those who would happily spend the next three months wrapped in a blanket.

Nike’s latest winter essentials offer a stylish compromise .is rooted in the sort of practicality that fashion has become increasingly comfortable embracing. Cozy fleece, sporty silhouettes, and substantial outerwear are no longer confined to early-morning workouts or ski weekends. They’ve become perfectly respectable components of a well-dressed wardrobe, particularly when styled with a little imagination. The Best Red Light Therapy Panels, Tested by WWD Editors Who Take Their Beauty Tech Seriously A fleece jacket with tailored trousers?

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Absolutely. A puffer thrown over an otherwise carefully assembled outfit? Arguably the most sensible decision you’ll make all day. The beauty of.

While finding the perfect gift for someone with very specific tastes can feel like an Olympic sport, good winter essentials tend to be a much safer bet. They’re useful, easy to incorporate into an existing wardrobe, and unlikely to inspire the dreaded question of where to store them. Sometimes the most convincing wardrobe additions are the least complicated. Nike’s oversized crew gets the basics right with a smooth exterior, softly brushed fleece, and just enough structure to avoid looking shapeless.

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But don’t mistake simplicity for boring. With its chocolate-brown cow print and bright red Swoosh, this sweatshirt has absolutely no intention of blending into the herd. These aren’t the sweatpants you reserve exclusively for the couch. With a relaxed wide-leg cut and smooth exterior, Nike’s Studio Fleece pants look equally appropriate with a cropped jacket or an oversized coat.

The humble quarter-zip has come a long way from its golf-course associations. Nike’s interpretation feels decidedly more contemporary, thanks to its softly structured fleece and understated gray colorway. Think of this as the outerwear equivalent of your favorite oversized sweatshirt, only considerably better equipped for cold weather. The roomy cut makes layering easy, while Therma-FIT technology helps manage your body’s natural heat.

Named after the Greek god of winter, these pants have rather ambitious expectations to live up to. Thankfully, their plush fleece lining, water-repellent finish, and heat-retaining Therma-FIT technology make a convincing case. The best basics have a habit of becoming the most frequently worn pieces in your closet.

With its soft fleece interior and easy fit, this Nike crewneck seems particularly well positioned for the job .with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAPbible” — has been the leading industry voice of authority for senior executives in the global women’s and men’s fashion, retail and beauty communities, while also informing the consumer media that cover the market. Today, WWD’s breaking news and, and the latest trends across WWD, Footwear News, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, and Rolling Stone.

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Previously, Quimper was a Commerce Editor at E! News, and her work has also appeared in Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Esquire, Men’s Health, i-D, Dazed, and other publications. Before joining E! News, Quimper got her start in e-commerce at Hearst Magazines, testing products alongside the Good Housekeeping Institute team, covering majorevents, and curating gift guides.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism from London College of Fashion, University of the Arts London and loves reporting on trendy collaborations worth adding to cart.

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