It has been a tumultuous week for the tech industry.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned after reports of an affair with a woman U.S. intelligence officials suspect of being a Chinese spy. The following day, a communications issue prompted aThe disruptions have been attributed to technical problems.

Officials and companies have said there is no indication that the outages were caused by cyberattacks. Utah technology expert Pete Ashdown thinks the growing use of artificial intelligence in managed networks could be part of the picture, but that is his theory, not a confirmed cause of the outages. The outages have affected Utahns’ everyday lives, including access to online banking and email. I set out to learn how Utah’s systems are holding up and whether they have vulnerabilities.

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Customers at some of the country’s largest banks had trouble accessing online accounts. A software bug caused problems for Microsoft services in a worldwide outage, and a separate communications issue led to the airline ground stop.

“Yeah, a little. I mean, not like a ton,” the person said. Pete Ashdown, president and founder of XMission, said many state governments, private companies and other organizations are bringing artificial intelligence into their systems. Ashdown likened the situation to a perfect storm.

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He said adding AI to managed networks and systems must be done carefully.

“They’re bringing AI into managed networks and managed systems. It’s something that has to be done very carefully and very gently. It does have its benefits, but it’s got huge drawbacks as well. I can imagine a lot of people are just going full steam ahead and seeing the terrible results after,” he said.

“The common thread is probably there’s some AI introduction going on that’s not going, that’s not going well,” Ashdown said. “It doesn’t bother me on a personal level,” one person said. “Yeah, maybe on an institutional level. But, like, on a large institutional level, it’s concerning.

The CEO should be worried. I don’t know if I should be,” one person said. I contacted the Utah Division of Technology Services to ask how secure the state’s systems are and whether it is monitoring the situation. The division was unavailable because it was hosting a data privacy summit in Park City, attended by some of the state’s information technology leaders.

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I also asked Ashdown what he thinks of Utah’s infrastructure and systems, and whether they have potential vulnerabilities.

“I know some of the people behind it, and I think they’re very capable,” he said. “But as far as an audit of the whole internals of it, there’s no way I can tell you. ”Keep a backup for essential access: Have a second payment method, a modest amount of cash and, if practical, an account at a different financial institution. Keep contacts accessible: Keep a written list of important numbers or passwords.

“This is our modern age. And this is, we’re gonna see more of this. And it’s going to continue to happen. Hopefully, AI can help us and not destroy us.

We’ll see,” Ashdown said. Semi-truck jackknifes, blocks multiple lanes on I-15 causing heavy delaysNSA says classified network experienced temporary disruption during routine maintenance