A Waymo blocked the road during a Dallas emergency and it raised questions

A constable’s body camera captured a tense moment with a driverless Waymo as firefighters battled a 5-alarm fire at an apartment complex.

Waymo said the vehicle was in the process of making a three-point turn to leave the area, and that it was yielding to other traffic when the officer approached.

More than 10,000 people have been on a waitlist for the opportunity to ride in a Waymo. Since November of 2024, the company has been getting to know the landscape of Miami—it’s bridges, neighborhoods, areas with high foot traffic, and more. As crisis unfolded in Oak Cliff on Thursday, with firefighters battling a 5-alarm fire at the Clyde apartment complex, a Dallas County constable’s body camera captured a showdown between himself and a driverless Waymo.

“Go forward! Go on. Go! Come on!

Go! ” the constable is heard as he tries to move the vehicle seen blocking the street as smoke billows nearby.

“Okay. Yes. You need to move this car ASAP, please. There's a fire around the corner.

Move this car. You're blocking the roadway,” responds the officer. Eventually, the officer granted access. Del Carmen said last week’s video, and another of a Waymo blocking an ambulance after a mass shooting on Austin’s 6th Street earlier this year, shows the technology has gotten ahead of the law.

“In any other circumstance, you're talking about people dying during those seconds that are passing by. Timing is of the essence, and I think law enforcement needs to be given the keys to the operational aspect of these vehicles at some point,” he said. In its statement, Waymo said,"Safety is fundamental to everything we do, and that includes how our vehicles are designed to interact with law enforcement and first responders.

The company says its trained over 35,000 first responders across the country, including thousands in the state of Texas. Still, Del Carmen said last week’s incident shows more regulation is needed, along with an answer to who’s held accountable if help can’t arrive in time.





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