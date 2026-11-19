If validated in larger trials, the test could help doctors diagnose the neurodegenerative disease before death

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may be just around the corner. Scientists say the new method, if validated in large studies, could help doctors spot and treat the disease, which has long been notoriously difficult to study and has only ever been diagnosed after death. CTE is a devastating neurodegenerative disease linked to repeated head trauma—including collisions in sports—and can cause mood swings, behavior changes, memory issues, and more.

Also read 'It's a game-changer': Blood test detects CTE in possible breakthrough testing method

One of the challenges with studying CTE, however, is that it currently can only be diagnosed by autopsy after a person dies. That makes it difficult to know who has CTE—never mind how to treat it.on Thursday, researchers analyzed blood samples from 21 football players who donated their brains to science, 18 of whom were found to have varying stages of CTE after their deaths.

The researchers determined that specific biomarkers found in their blood could identify the most severe CTE cases.. By purchasing a subscription you are helping to ensure the future of impactful stories about the discoveries and ideas shaping our world today. The test is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, cautions Michael Alosco, the study’s senior author and co-director of clinical research at the CTE Center at Boston University.

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And given the small sample size of the study, more research is needed to confirm the findings. But the results lay the groundwork for a blood test for CTE, he says.

“If this finding holds up with future research, it opens up a lot of doors,” Alosco says. Researchers don’t know, for instance, how common CTE is in the general population—a test could help answer that question. It could also lead to better designed clinical trials to test therapeutics for CTE in living people, he says.

“We still have more work to do before you can bring it back to patients,” Alosco says. “But it’s an exciting first step. ” The test works by picking up on a biomarker for CTE related to specific protein clusters in the brain: Like Alzheimer’s disease, CTE is characterized by an “abnormality” in tau protein, Alosco explains. The protein “misfolds,” tangling and accumulating in brain cells.

A biological signature, or biomarker—called endogenously cleaved microtubule-binding region tau, or eMTBR-tau—can help detect those tangles, he says. This biomarker is elevated in people with both CTE and Alzheimer’s, so further testing is needed to “detect and differentiate” between diseases, he adds. That’s where another biomarker, called p-tau217, comes in: it is known to “track closely” with Alzheimer’s—but not with CTE, Alosco says.

In theory, a two-part blood test for both biomarkers could identify patients with CTE.in which researchers using mass spectrometry found that eMTBR-tau was elevated in patients with severe cases of tau-related diseases, including Alzheimer’s and CTE.

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“It is a watershed moment for the field, demonstrating that fluid biomarkers can work in assisting diagnosis of CTE in the living,” says Michael Buckland, a clinical associate professor of pathology at the University of Sydney in Australia, who was not involved in either new study. “A confident CTE diagnosis in the living opens the door for clinical trials to start finding treatments for the disease.

” “While there is still a long way to go before the test can be validated for clinical use, it is remarkable to see how fast the field is moving,” Buckland says. Great science journalism requires human expertise, time, effort and creativity. And it costs money. That’s why I and the journalists here atWhen you subscribe, you are supporting staff and freelance journalists who are passionate about telling science stories that are true, important and compelling.

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