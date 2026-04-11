Ted Cruz Calls Midterm Results Watergate-Level Repudiation of GOP

Sen. Ted Cruz called the Democratic midterm sweep a Watergate-level repudiation and an ass kicking, warning that radicals in charge will hurt Americans while urging Republicans to rebuild as a blue-collar party.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Wednesday called the Democratic midterm sweep a Watergate-level repudiation of the Republican Party, warning that Americans will be hurt by the radicals now in charge.

Cruz Warns of Blue Tsunami

Cruz, who became Texas last remaining statewide GOP lawmaker after the elections, described the results as an ass kicking for Republicans and a blue tsunami. In a statement, Cruz wrote that 2026 was not simply a blue wave but a blue tsunami. It was an ass kicking. It was not simply a bad 2006 midterm election.

Also read Ted Cruz is lonely in Texas: 'The radials are in charge'

It was a Watergate-level repudiation. He said that when all the votes were counted, the problem was not turnout. Instead, our voters, Republicans, Libertarians, Independents, showed up and voted, and rejected our candidates, voting Democrat instead. Cruz argued that too many Republican politicians seemed like they did not understand or did not care about voters top issue, which he said was cost of living concerns.

Advertisement

He pointed to tariffs raising costs and the Iran war dragging on for too long, breaking with President Trump. It should have been brief, decisive, and over. It needs to end, and we should never, under any circumstances, give the Ayatollah billions of dollars, he said. Cruz also said he called his new colleague, Democratic Sen.

-elect James Talarico, to congratulate him on his victory. It was a pleasant conversation, and I told him that I looked forward to working with him to try to benefit Texas, Cruz said. He added that he will work with Democrats when they are willing to be reasonable.

Radicals Taking Control

Cruz warned that with their new political power, Democrats in Austin and in Washington will overshoot and may attempt to push a radical transgender agenda, new tax and energy policies and persecute those they perceive to be enemies, especially Elon Musk. He predicted open persecution and nonstop retaliation against President Trump, his family, administration officials and business leaders. Make no mistake. Nationally, the radicals are in charge.

The communists and the Islamists who have taken over the Democrat Party have now taken over the United States Congress. They will be unleashed, Cruz warned. Sadly, that means many Americans will be hurt. Texans will be hurt.

He lamented that Texas will become more like California if Democrats in the state succeed in enacting a radical agenda. The way forward is two-fold, according to the senator. One, fight the madness, he said, pledging to work with Democrats when they are willing to be reasonable.

But if the newly elected radicals push policies that hurt Texas, raising taxes, destroying jobs, opening the border, releasing violent criminals, threatening our children, undermining our constitutional rights, I will fight with all of my strength to defend Texas and to defend the Constitution, Cruz vowed. He also called on the GOP to rebuild and get behind policies that directly benefit the constituents we lost, namely blue-collar voters, Evangelical Christians, rural Americans, young people and Hispanics.

Advertisement

We will rebuild as a true blue-collar party, not by embracing socialism, but by being real free-market conservatives, Cruz said, expressing optimism that Texas will be red again. We have not suddenly become a bunch of tofu-eating, gun-banning, tutu-wearing pinko commie liberals. That ain't us. Texas is still Texas, he said.

Rebuilding the Party

Cruz, who is not up for re-election until 2030, said that understandably, people were pissed off, as Republicans did not do enough to address their very real pain. He added that food is too high, gas is too high, diesel is too high, insurance is too high, life is too high. A survey found that more than 80% of voters said they were worried about the prices of necessities: gas and diesel fuel, food and groceries, utilities and healthcare.

We need to listen and respond. We need to champion economic policies that make a real difference in working people lives, and we need to deal with the consequences, Cruz said. Separately, Sen. John Cornyn wrote that in 2024, voters trusted Mr. Trump and the Republicans over Kamala Harris and the Democrats to protect their pocketbooks.

However, Cornyn also argued that the party forgot how to win elections and instead favored performative politics. When Republicans force voters to choose between policy and personal character, it is unfair to them and suicidal for us, he wrote. We know what the American people want because they showed us: a big-tent Republican Party, competent, focused on Americans daily concerns, with room for traditional conservatives and MAGA supporters alike, Cornyn wrote.

Cornyn Supports Restoring Integrity

Cornyn wrote that anyone who is willing to turn the page, restore integrity and rebuild our party can count me in. Frank Thorp V is a coordinating producer and off-air reporter covering Congress for NBC News, managing coverage of the Senate.