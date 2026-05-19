A waterfront mansion in Sandbanks up for sale for £12.5million

A luxury home, formerly owned by Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra, is now back on the market for a hefty price. Previously sold for £6.8million after extensive renovations, the Solaris is now valued at £12.5million.

A waterfront mansion in Sandbanks, which used to be owned by Harry Redknapp, has gone on the market for a whopping £12.5million - almost double what the former Spurs manager sold it for six years ago.

Mr Redknapp and his wife Sandra bought the Solaris for an estimated £4million in 2015. Just five years later, the Redknapps sold the property pocketing £6.8million in the process. Since then, the average UK house price has risen in value by just over 10 per cent, the Solaris has undergone an extensive renovation and remodelling. This saw the entire house converted into a smart home with full app-based control, and a huge aquarium wall added to the main hallway.

The property also boasts an epic wellness suite in the basement and a state-of-the-art cinema room





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Luxury Home Waterfront Mansion Renovation And Remodelling State-Of-The-Art Cinema Room Extraordinary Private Wellness Suite Stunning Sea Views Exclusive Sandbanks Peninsula Golf Course Nearby

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