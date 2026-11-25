The Worker Rights Consortium alleges Libas Textiles ran the most severe union repression campaign against organizers this decade, yet brands such as Aldi South, Primark and Next haven't cut ties.

, on a February evening in 2024 when a group of men that a new labor rights investigation said had ties to company management launched an attack.

The so-called “goons,” according to the investigation, beat Shariful Islam until he collapsed, then pummeled Jagodish Biswas when he tried to intervene, leaving both organizers with injuries that required two days of hospitalization. One of the men called Islam a vulgar name while goading the others on, saying that since Islam had “plenty of juice in his balls to build a trade union in this factory,” his assailants would “bring all his juice out.

Also read China’s SC01 EV Sports Car Will Get Its Own Factory In Europe

”The assault marked a sharp escalation in a long-running campaign to stamp out an independent union affiliated with the Akotasaid in a report published Tuesday. The Washington, D.C.

-based watchdog group said it has documented years of coercion, death threats, physical violence, bribery, false criminal charges, retaliatory dismissals and blacklisting at the factory, a division of the Fresh Group whose estimated 4,500 to 5,000 workers have produced garments for The Children’s Place, H&M Group, Lidl, Mango, Puma and S. Oliver, and continue to do so for Aldi South, The violations, which date back to at least 2021, the WRC said, add up to the “most severe” case of repression of workers’“Both in its scope and in its severity, this goes far beyond run-of-the-mill anti-union retaliation,” Ben Hensler, the WRC’s general counsel and deputy director for research and policy, said in an interview. The report’s title underscores his point.

“I Will Kill You So No One Can Find You” paraphrases a threat that Ismail Sarkar told the WRC he received from the general manager in December 2023. Sarkar, who worked as a garment presser at Libas Textiles while serving as secretary of the federation-affiliated union, had just been asked by a group of co-workers to petition management for a two-day holiday so they could return to their villages and vote in an election the following month.day, Sarkar was summoned to the general manager’s office, where he was berated with slurs and expletives, according to the report.

The manager, the WRC said, hurled an epithet at Sarkar, then told him, “I will kill you, mix your body parts with the factory’s garbage and dispose of you so no one can find you. ” In short order, Sarkar said the manager branded him a terrorist, an extremist and a chaos agent, threatened him with arrest and compelled him to sign a company-drafted resignation letter, after which security guards escorted him out of the factory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some buyers had already flagged problems with Libas Textiles. By the time the WRC began its investigation in response to a request by the federation in 2024, H&M Group had dropped Libas Textiles as a supplier, saying in an email that “standards and requirements for a long-term partnership were not met. ” Puma later ended its relationship in early 2026 after the factory “did not cooperate in addressing Puma’s social compliance expectations and requirements,” the sportswear giant told Sourcing Journal.

Yet the supplier showed few signs of changing course. In June 2025, one month after the WRC shared its findings and corrective actions with Libas Textiles and requested a substantive response, the factory fired three union officers and more than 150 union members “without notice, cause or legal due process,” the report said.

It added that the terminations came at the start of a holiday period, when workers had left for their home villages and were unable to protest or seek redress from the Department of Labor, whose offices were closed. The retaliation did not stop there, the WRC said.

More than 50 of the fired workers interviewed by the organization said that when they applied for jobs at other factories in the area, HR representatives told them they wouldn’t be hired because Libas Textiles had blacklisted them for trying to form a union. According to the report, when the company submitted a 54-page response to the WRC in September 2025, its management denied the allegations, calling each one “false and factually incorrect” and including written testimonies from other employees supporting its claims that union members weren’t threatened, verbally abused or physically assaulted before being discharged.

The supplier said, for instance, that Sarkar was fired following a disciplinary inquiry that found him guilty of spreading misinformation about extra holidays for the general election and instigating workers to slow down production in order to demand advance wage payments. Management also denied any involvement in the alleged beating of Islam and Biswas. Libas Textiles did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Sourcing Journal.

Several of the brands still working with Libas Textiles also seemed to ignore the factory’s warning signs, Hensler said. Despite having been informed of the WRC’s findings in May 2026, Aldi South, Next andAldi South did not respond to a request for comment.

Next said in a statement that both an in-country code of practice team and an “independent external organization,” a reference to the, or RSC, have conducted multiple investigations into the WRC’s claims and “none have found any substance to the allegations raised. ” Primark, for its part, told Sourcing Journal that an investigation “did not substantiate the allegations in the WRC report,” though it continues to engage with the WRC and Libas Textiles “to support constructive dialogue.

” But an email that the WRC received from Next in September 2026—and that Sourcing Journal reviewed—“thoroughly belies” the brand’s assertion, said Scott Nova, the WRC’s executive director. In the email, Next’s head of supplier ethical compliance said a November 2024 investigation of harassment and abuse allegations at Libas found “substantive evidence,” leading Next to give the factory its most severe non-conformity rating and later suspend business.

Business resumed in September 2025 after “observing good progress, which was found to be sustained during a further assessment in March 2026. ” The email did not address the WRC’s findings on the firings or union repression. Hensler said that Next and Primark did not interview any fired workers. Neither, he said, did the RSC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The report said that the RSC used a “slipshod methodology that was without objectivity or rigor” by relying nearly exclusively on management testimony. The WRC concluded that the council’s report “cannot be relied on, in any way, as indicating whether labor rights violations have been committed by the factory management. ”Federation in March 2024, following the alleged attack on Islam and Biswas, as part of a pilot to cover non-occupational safety and health issues that fall outside its usual remit.

The organization said it “stands by its conclusion that the available evidence was not sufficient to substantiate the allegations,” adding that it made unannounced visits and interviewed workers and management but was unable to reach four workers whose terminations were included in the federation’s complaint.

“Following the pilot, a proposal to include non-OSH complaints within RSC’s mandate was submitted to the board of directors several times,” it wrote. “Brand and trade union representatives supported the proposal every single time, while the, preventing board approval.

As a result, freedom of association-related complaints still remain outside the scope of RSC’s mandate. ” The WRC cited the RSC’s handling of Taslima Begum’s case as an example of the flaws it described. Begum, a sewing operator at Libas Textiles since 2017 and the elected education and publicity secretary of the proposed union, told the WRC that she was repeatedly transferred from one production line to another in retaliation for her organizing.

The day after she visited a co-worker who said a manager had verbally abused her, Begum said a line chief used sexually harassing language to shout at her and threatened to beat her for her union work. In response, she said that if he beat her, she would beat him back. Begum was suspended that afternoon, according to the report, and barred from returning.

The RSC concluded that her dismissal did not violate her associational rights because she was not a member of the proposed union. The WRC countered that the union’s membership list includes Begum. Libas told the WRC that she was fired for negligence of duty following a disciplinary inquiry.

The WRC said it wants brands such as Next and Primark to make clear to Libas Textiles that continued business hinges on several conditions, including reinstating all workers fired for union activity, paying them the wages they lost to what the WRC calls illegal terminations and respecting their right to register a union of their choosing. Anything short of meaningful remedy, Hensler said, is “window dressing.

” For Hensler, the Libas Textiles case goes beyond one factory, one brand or even one worker. Amid Bangladesh’s larger fight for improved labor conditions, including thecurrently roiling the country, any worker at any factory who sees what is happening at Libas Textiles will “think twice” about organizing a union of their own, he said.

“Until workers have the freedom and the ability to do that, Bangladesh is never going to develop the kind of stable and mature labor relations that will enable brands to do business with factories in the country with assurance that they are meeting their own standards for human rights due diligence,” Hensler said. Nine in 10 shoppers surveyed in four markets cleared out their wardrobes in the past year. The Ellen MacArthur Foundation sees a source of resale stock.