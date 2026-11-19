Australian classification reveals A Wasteland Full of Cats, a PG-rated hidden object game by Devcats and Bethesda set in the Fallout universe. Discover core details and release timelines.

Microsoft and Bethesda have confirmed a significant expansion of the Fallout franchise with the disclosure of A Wasteland Full of Cats. This new title arrives alongside established plans for Fallout 5 and a fresh game developed by Obsidian Entertainment. The existence of this lighthearted project was officially revealed through an Australian Classification rating filed on October 22, 2026.

Hidden Object Game Details and Mechanics

A Wasteland Full of Cats represents a hidden object game built around the core mechanic of locating displaced felines. The narrative premise involves cats escaping from a Vault into the Wasteland, requiring the protagonist to search for them and return them to safety. The Australian Classification Board assigned a PG rating for mild themes and violence, marking a distinct departure from the typical mature content of the series.

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Developer Devcats has structured the game across 14 locations containing 33 rooms in total. Players can access optional hidden levels by engaging with light puzzle mechanics. This specific rating was filed on October 22, 2026, and subsequently surfaced in the current news cycle to confirm the collaboration.

Stakeholder Positions and Developer Track Record

The collaboration between Bethesda and Devcats introduces a unique dynamic to the franchise. Previous Fallout spin-offs have generally remained grounded in the established lore and style of the main series. Devcats has previously built a strong reputation with their Full of Cats series, which maintains Very Positive to Overwhelmingly Positive review aggregates on Steam.

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This partnership marks the first time the Full of Cats franchise has attempted a title built around a major external collaboration. While the direction appears unusual, the vivid worldbuilding and sense of humor inherent to Fallout lend themselves well to more lighthearted takes without disrupting the core appeal of the IP.

Real-World Impact and Release Timelines

The Australian rating suggests that an official announcement for A Wasteland Full of Cats could be imminent. The Game Awards 2026, scheduled for December 10, presents a potential window for the reveal. Alternatively, Bethesda and Devcats could choose to drop the news during a dedicated Xbox showcase or on any random day.

Releasing the title on the next Fallout Day would require waiting until October 2026. This new entry adds to a crowded slate that includes announced remasters for Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas. Microsoft confirmed earlier this year that Obsidian Entertainment would develop a new Fallout title, further expanding the immediate future of the universe.

Strategic Positioning in the Wasteland

A Wasteland Full of Cats sits alongside major developments like the upcoming Fallout 5 and the Obsidian Entertainment project. The PG rating indicates a strategy to reach a broader audience within the existing fanbase. The hidden object genre offers a relaxed pace that contrasts with the traditional role-playing mechanics of the main series.

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Devcats and Bethesda are leveraging the popularity of their respective assets to create a unique product. The game's structure with 14 locations and 33 rooms provides substantial content for players. This move diversifies the franchise offerings while maintaining the iconic aesthetic and humor that define the Fallout experience.