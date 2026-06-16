A warning from the UK to centrist US Democrats who refuse to fight for the working class. The article highlights the harm caused by Trump policies and the need for structural change.

As Mike Johnson Floats Social Security Cuts , Trustees Report Shows Harm of Trump Policies US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer speak to reporters at Trump Turnberry Golf Courses in Turnberry, Scotland on July 28, 2025.

A Warning From the UK for Centrist US Democrats Who Refuse to Fight for the Working Class When Labour won, they were supposed to be an alternative to right-wing crazy, but now are losing the whole country to their own MAGA because a real alternative takes work. The consensus is that this is the year for the Democrats. They have the political winds at their backs.

Even with thehave thrown at the wall, smart money says Democrats take the House and maybe the Senate. And anything that limits the power of this president is good. I'll grant all of it. Net positive.

But what happens after a good cycle or two, if the winners don't understand what they won? If they don't see the pain that powered their victories? A year and a half ago, Labour won in a landslide. Imagine our centrist Democrats, the Newsom and Buttigieg wing, sweeping into power with the biggest majority in a generation.

The Tories were finished, the same way a lot of folks think Republicans are about to be finished. But Labour walked in and decided the mission was better management. Be the adults in the room. Trim the spending.

Talk tough on the border. The ship was fine, just needed a steady hand. Now look at them. Reform is Nigel Farage's party, which is their MAGA more or less.

Reform is leading the polls, and Labour's a distant second. Their MAGA has led just about every poll since late last year. Keir Starmer, the head of Labour, is one of the least popular leaders in the Western world. A year and a half ago centrists won everything.

Now they're watching the British version of When a party wins on the promise of change and then delivers management, the people who abandon ship don't all come back. The ones who move, move right. The angry ones, the ones who feel lied to, don't drift off to some nicer party on the left. They turn to the man burning it all down, which is always how the right takes power.

Afterward, centrists throws up their hands, convinced the country is turning right, when in reality they're turning desperate. If you promise change and deliver the status quo, things don't get better; for a lot of people, they get worse. Britain at least has a buffer. They build coalitions, so no single party runs the whole thing alone usually.

The damage is scattered and slower. But the US doesn't have that. We've got winner-takes-all, with gerrymandering stacked on top. Here, a centrist party that wins big and then governs scared doesn't lose gracefully.

It delivers the whole country to MAGA. The House, the Senate, the gavels, all of it. Our centrists, the Newsoms, the Buttigiegs, the Slotkins, are on the rise right now. They aren't leaders.

They aren't fierce advocates for structural change. In fact this is exactly the kind of compromise-driven, go-along-to-get-alongcan't even bring himself to tax billionaires. These are folks who don't get the depth of pain across our the country. And they certainly don't get the ferocity behind the criminal administration wrecking our.

The Democratic Party and its faux leaders don't see what's coming, or they see it and don't care. In the end it won't matter which. The cost of living is so far out of reach for young people that you can't fix it with a tweak. There's no tax credit, no rebate, no clever little program that closes that gap.

It will take transformation. It will take building things again. The same is true for jobs. AI and robotics are about to come for human labor in a way this country has never seen, and Democrats have no plan for it.

None. They're not ready for the losses. They're not ready for what happens to a person, to a town, to a whole generation, when the work goes away.about how we built him, how public money and public research and public contracts carried him up the hill while we kept no ownership. Our tax dollars built SpaceX and then we handed over the deed.

The pretenders in the Democratic Party, the ones about to take the reins, have no answer for that. They have no intention of stopping the next massive giveaway. Why? Because they don't want to upset the interests who fund their campaigns.

Lack of accountability for guys at the top is the clearest indicator that we need systemic change. Forget for a second the question of. To sanction its officials, and defend the war criminals. Here at home, we've got a Justice Department unit whose entire job is crimes against humanity.

Did it ever investigate Joe Biden's cabinet, the men who signed off on the bombs? It didn't. It won't. They go after small men in faraway places, and give a pass to the policy masterminds here.

The impunity of the powerful doesn't start with Jeffrey Epstein or end with him. It runs straight through the war machine, the financial machine, the whole arrangemen





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Mike Johnson Social Security Cuts Donald Trump Keir Starmer Labour Party MAGA Centrist Democrats Working Class Structural Change

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