Vogue readers get exclusive access to shop any and all bestsellers, two days before the public.

in 2019, the Los Angeles-based label has built its reputation on thoughtfully designed, endlessly wearable separates. And now, thanks to an exclusive early-access offer forreaders get a two-day head start on Leset's Black Friday sale.

With 25% off everything, the discount applies to the brand’s cult-favorite T-shirts and relaxed trousers, as well as its luxurious knitwear, outerwear, and newly launched shoes. The sale opens to the public on November 20 and runs through November 30, but with so many coveted pieces marked down, why wait? If you’re wondering where to start, allow Hollywood’s best-dressed to point you in the right direction.

Also read Potential breakthrough therapies to treat spinal cord injuries being tested in Chicago

With its slightly boxy silhouette, classic crew neckline, and soft cotton fabrication, thehas become an unofficial uniform for Jennifer Lawrence, Katie Holmes, and Kendall Jenner. Nicole Kidman and Emma Stone have also recently given the staple their stamp of approval. Leset’s Kyoto Carpenter Pant is another A-list staple, having earned a place in the wardrobes of Lawrence, Holmes, and Kaia Gerber.

With its drawstring waist, slouchy silhouette, and roomy legs, the utilitarian design strikes the perfect balance between put-together and practical. Choose a pair from a lineup of understated neutrals or punchier hues, and consider adding the coordinating Kyoto Car Coat or Windbreaker for a head-to-toe ensemble that takes the guesswork out of styling.

Advertisement

Beyond the celebrity-approved basics, the sale highlights include Leset’s Nando collection, crafted from extra-soft baby-rib cotton and featuring Dakota Johnson-approved tanks alongside lightweight tees and cardigans ideal for cold-weather layering. For something dressier, the silky Barb Wide Leg Pant and Slip Skirt can transition from office hours to evening plans and holiday occasions.

And don't overlook the label's delicate pointelle items, which look just as chic on their own as they do layered beneath a blazer or worn as a matching set. Whether you're refreshing your everyday uniform or investing in winter wardrobe classics, this is one early Black Friday sale worth paying attention to. Ahead, the essentials we’re adding to our carts.