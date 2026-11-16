A.W.A.K.E. Mode Founder Natalia Alaverdian Departs Following Brand’s Sale

The label's current owner Another Community said a new creative director will be announced in due course.

Natalia Alaverdian is stepping down as creative director of A.W. A.K. E. Mode, the London-based label she founded in 2012, following the sale of a majority stake in the business last year to Another Community.

-based brand platform that provides funding, e-commerce infrastructure, logistics and marketing to help brands scale globally. Its clients include Jacques Marie Mage, Liberowe, ERL and David Koma. The company said A.W. A.K.

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E. Mode’s spring 2027 collection will be Alaverdian’s last, and a new creative director will be announced in due course. Richemont Still Deciding Whether to Join Consortium That's Looking to Buy a Majority Stake in De Beers It’s understood that Alaverdian plans to focus on filmmaking and independent creative direction after overseeing the transition of the sale.

“Building A.W. A.K. E. Mode has been one of the most meaningful chapters of my life. I am immensely proud of what we have created and deeply grateful to my team, collaborators, customers, and everyone across the industry who has supported the brand and contributed to its journey,” Alaverdian said.

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Short for All Wonderful Adventures Kindle Enthusiasm, the brand has built an international profile through a conceptual approach to womenswear and unconventional takes on wardrobe staples. Its design codes include deconstructed tailoring, unexpected proportions and sculptural details. The brand also expanded its audience through collaborations, including a 2022 capsule with & Other Stories and a partnership with British retailer John Lewis.

Its designs have been worn by the likes of former First Lady Michelle Obama, Kate Hudson, Rita Ora, Selena Gomez and Cynthia Nixon. Firat Akcal, cofounder of Another Community, described the label as “a distinctive voice in fashion,” citing its strong creative identity and considered approach to design.

“We see significant potential in the brand and look forward to building on the brand’s strong foundations, further developing its product offering and expanding its international presence. Our ambition is to support the brand’s continued growth while preserving the originality and creative integrity that define it,” added Akcal.

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