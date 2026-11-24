Earlier this autumn, artists, institutional leaders, collectors, and curators descended on Accra to celebrate a decade of Gallery 1957—and to attend the studio visits, exhibition tours, talks, and social events that make up Accra Cultural Week.

Since opening in 2016, Gallery 1957 has contributed to the Ghanaian capital’s burgeoning cultural infrastructure. Local artists, Zakhem recalls, “seemed to be doing residencies everywhere” yet they “struggled to make their work here.

” So he launched Cultural Week, keen to develop a homegrown creative community while also engaging an international audience.

Also read Sandra Bullock Family Disneyland Visit and Practical Magic 2 Updates

“Cultural Week began because I wanted to bring people to Accra to see what I was seeing. ”I arrived for the week-long convening at 7 a.m., fresh from the 10-hour flight from New York. As the early morning traffic recalibrated my senses, sights and sounds reminded me of my first visit there three years ago, when I reported on the opening of Accra Cultural Week includes studio visits, exhibition tours, talks, visits to cultural institutions, and social events.

Artist-led spaces and an eclectic nightlife scene underscore how artistic production is shaped just as much by formal institutions as by the social and material conditions of the city’s close-knit communities. The week began with a performance at the studio of Serge Attukwei Clottey, the multidisciplinary artist who presented the gallery’s inaugural exhibition in 2016. Elsewhere, a tour of Boafo’s studio offered glimpses of work in progress.

Advertisement

Just across the street, lunch at Backyard Community Club—a feast of fish stew, spicy jollof rice, and fried sweet plantains with chilled palm wine and sobolo, a local drink made of dried hibiscus, from Palm Moments—offered respite from the midday heat.

“The biggest thing that stands out to me is the sense of community and generosity here—not just from the gallery, but also the willingness of other artists and institutions to participate,” Nigerian artist Modupeola Fadugba says of Ghana’s art scene. “There is a leadership of community, which has led to more people following that leadership and being communal. ” The story of Gallery 1957 is also the story of artists who have built their own institutions.

Stops during Cultural Week included Kwesi Botchway’sNubuke Foundationat Limbo Museum, housed in an unfinished building on the University of Ghana campus.

“The work we’re doing allows us to be radical, experimental, and to have the autonomy to define ourselves,” says the museum’s founder, Dominique Petit-Frère. “As an institution, we can offer artists opportunities to think beyond their practice. ” Barrington, in turn, calls the show an “opportunity to present an artwork in Accra at a time when not only Ghana but the globe needs to reimagine how we grow.

Advertisement

” Launched in 2021, the Yaa Asantewaa Art Prize—named after the Asante queen mother who led a resistance against British forces—provides support to African female artists. For the first time, it extends beyond Ghana to Senegalese women artists, offering a three-month residency exchange between Accra and Senegal, highlighting the gallery’s evolving ambitions.

Gallery 1957’s 10th-anniversary exhibition, brings together a group of artists that “reflects the breadth and evolving scope” of the gallery’s program, featuring the work of Godfried Donkor, Serge Attukwei Clottey, Tunji Adeniyi-Jones, Rita Mawuena Benissan, Amoako Boafo, and Ibrahim Mahama, who has his own cultural centers,—a gathering presented by Limbo Museum and Studio Marant and supported by the Loewe Foundation—featured a conversation between Mahama and the Nigerian designer Nifemi Marcus-Bello.

“There is something incredibly inspiring about witnessing his vision extend beyond his individual practice, into the creation of spaces that encourage dialogue, experimentation, and collective thinking,” Marcus-Bello says of Mahama. As the week ended, I reflected on the collaborations the gallery has forged, moving beyond mere visibility and toward engagement with the ideas and people that sustain the city’s cultural life.

For Gallery 1957, the anniversary isn’t just a milestone—it’s also a testament to the artists and institutions that have taken root in its wake. , a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashion