A Veteran Secondary Piece Who Could Elevate the Bengals Prior to the Trade Deadline

Given Albert Breer's latest comments, the Cincinnati Bengals should take a closer look at one member of the New England Patriots' secondary.

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It wasn't the prettiest performance, but the Cincinnati Bengals picked up their fifth win of the season last Sunday in a 43-36 shootout victory over the Tennessee Titans in overtime. Every game is important, but with the way the AFC North has performed this season, the Bengals have to take care of business when they have an opponent on the schedule like the Titans.

Also read Bengals Trade Idea Would Add Experienced Veteran on Defense

With postseason dreams becoming a potential reality, it's time for the Bengals' front office to look a little closer at the trade deadline. One team has a very strong secondary piece that would fit perfectly in Cincinnati. Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III makes a catch at training camp at Gillette Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston about potential moves the New England Patriots could make before the November 10th trade deadline. One name Breer discussed was veteran cornerback Carlton Davis III..

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" If you look at the roster big picture, they’ve gotten older in a lot of key spots. And they aren’t exactly flush with draft capital over the next couple of years.

" Breer believes the Patriots want to make their roster younger, and moving Davis would do exactly that. However, would a move be possible? Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III speaks to the media after minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Patriots are one season removed from a Super Bowl appearance, and their window doesn't seem to be closed at the moment.

At 5-4, the Patriots are in place to get back to the postseason this season. Davis joined the Patriots last season after one year with the Detroit Lions. Before that, Davis spent six seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he was a member of a Super Bowl winning team. Davis is a veteran corner with postseason experience.

His resume is one the Bengals' front office should be jumping all over if he becomes available. Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Ivey reacts after defeating the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Bengals defense had a rough day at the office against Tennessee. Titans quarterback Cam Ward tossed for 304 yards and two touchdown passes.

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To put those numbers in perspective, Ward had not thrown for over 250 yards all season. The rookie quarterback tied his best completion percentage at 65% and also threw two touchdown passes in one game for the first time in his career. The Bengals' defense was part of a lot of firsts that no defense wants to be connected to. If Davis becomes available, this should be a no-brainer for the Bengals.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, includingTyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Tyler covers the Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals for On SI.