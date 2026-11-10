🛍️ A very Philly gift guide | Morning Newsletter

Today, we've got a locally-sourced gift guide of actually-useful presents. And, a challenger for Jeffrey Young, Jr.'s council seat.

Good morning, readers. Today’s lead stories each have an early bird quality to them. Yes, we’re two-plus weeks out from Black Friday, but it’s never too early to start scoping out actually useful holiday gifts that support local businesses .

And, yes, we just had an election but, yes, there’s an important local one next May that City Council hopefuls are already lining up for . Plus, we’ll cover the latest in the tragic case of 10-year-old Malayshia Allford , and more news of the day. — Laura Benshoff If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here . I got this for you Like Christmas music playing before Halloween, gift guide creep is real.

Also read Boycott of Jewish-owned Philly businesses draws counterprotest

But as someone who frequently finds herself scrambling last-minute, I don’t mind having a longer holiday shopping runway. The Inquirer has launched its 2026 local winter gift guide, with more than 60 vetted gifts. It’s broken down by the type of person you’re shopping for.

For example: 🔨 For the Experience Seeker: Perhaps a power tools class at the West Philly Tool Library or a seat at Pizzeria Beddia’s Hoagie Room experience would appeal. 🕯️ For the Homebody: A curated book bundle of local authors from A Novel Idea or a locally made soy wax candle. 🦅 For the Sports Fanatic: Perhaps a “Vote Big Dom T-shirt” will help ease the pain caused by this Eagles season.

For each of these types, I appreciate the emphasis of on local businesses, and lack of “jawn”-pandering. Read on for more gifting inspiration . Challenging Young The midterms are barely in the rearview mirror, but candidates are already lining up for Philly’s next big contest. All 17 members of City Council will be on the ballot next year, and several have declared or are rumored to be vying for Councilmember Jeffery Young Jr.’s 5th District seat.

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The latest to throw his hat in the ring is longtime Democratic strategist Kellan White, who launched his campaign this week. White’s father and grandfather were both active in local politics, and White has worked on local campaigns for mayoral candidate Rebecca Rhynhart and President Joe Biden. In 2023, Young ran unopposed to replace former Council President Darrell L. Clarke in the Center City and North Philly district.

But he’s had a tumultuous first term and the 5th District is emerging as a key battleground. Read on for political reporter Anna Orso’s full rundown . What you should know today The Philadelphia foster mother charged with the murder of 10-year-old Malayshia Allford sent fake text messages from Malayshia’s phone to try to throw investigators off the trail, according to a police report .

Pennsylvania topped 1,500 reported measles cases on Monday, even as the state’s outbreak shows signs of slowing . N.J. Gov. Mikie Sherrill introduced Shirley Emehelu as her new second-in-command on Monday, following former Lt.

Gov. Dale Caldwell’s resignation due to sexual harassment allegations . Walmart will pay a nearly $8 million settlement for violating child labor laws at eight Pennsylvania stores . Jefferson Health Plans is suing federal regulators after receiving a reduced star rating for its Medicare Advantage plans .

Concord Mall in North Wilmington could be partially demolished and replaced by a smaller retail space, per preliminary redevelopment plans. The Boscov’s won’t be touched . The Eagles traded defensive tackle Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2027 first-round pick . Quote of the day Famous actors have to eat, too.

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While filming HBO’s Task in and around Philly, Mark Ruffalo is getting gluten- and dairy-free, low-inflammation meals dropped off at Wawa parking lots for him by a South Philly dietitian and private chef . 🧠 Trivia time EMTs from what suburban Philadelphia township helped deliver a 1.5-pound baby, then attended her parents’ wedding? A) Cheltenham B) Springfield C) Upper Darby D) Haverford Think you know? Check your answer .

What we’re ... 📚 Waiting for. The Free Library of Philadelphia took down its online catalog over security concerns. A new online catalog should launch this week .

🌾 Learning. Frustration over immigration enforcement, tariffs on farm goods, and inflation pushed farmers in “deep red” parts of Pennsylvania to support Democrats, business reporter Joseph N. DiStefano found . 🍜 Discovering. At Streetside, a Vietnamese spot on Girard Avenue, the dining room resembles a market alley in Ho Chi Minh City, reports food writer Kiki Aranita .

🐈 Checking out. Move over, Westminster Dog Show. The inaugural West Philly Cat Walk gave feline enthusiasts a chance to admire local torties, gingers, and calicos, writes The Inquirer’s Dugan Arnett . 🧩 Unscramble the anagram Hint: The are a local all-male student a cappella group.

AVIAN SPILLOVERS Email us if you know the answer . We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Give a round of applause to Sally Baldus, who correctly solved Monday’s anagram: Cape May . Zack Mullock, Cape May’s mayor, recently defeated U.S. Rep.

Jeff Van Drew in a stunning upset . Photo of the day If the sun’s gotta set before 5 p.m., let the long afternoon light be beautiful. 👋 Have a great one, Philly. By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use , including the grant of rights in Section 10.