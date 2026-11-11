A Utah-BYU rematch in the College Football Playoff? Don’t rule it out.

Utah climbed to No. 2 and BYU held at No. 10 in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings, opening the door to a potential postseason rematch.

Can we interest you in a rivalry rematch in the College Football Playoff? Well, if the season ended today, the college football world could be looking at exactly that.

Undefeated Utah climbed one spot to No. 2 in Tuesday’s CFP rankings. As for the Utes’ bitter rivals? Well, the committee hardly punished BYU for losing the rivalry game last weekend. The Cougars dropped just one spot to No. 10, keeping them squarely in the playoff field with three games remaining.

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If those rankings hold — unlikely as that may be — the Utes and Cougars could meet in the quarterfinals of either the Rose or Fiesta Bowl. Fun stuff. BYU’s small drop was one of the surprises of the rankings. But the decision is easy to justify, given the Cougars’ win over No. 5 Notre Dame and a one-score loss to the No. 2 team in the country.

And just as the Irish’s ranking is helping keep BYU in the top 10, the Cougars’ position should create a backstop of sorts for Utah. The Utes may now be able to drop two games and safely remain in the bracket. That’s a pretty enviable position. But at this point, Utah isn’t just thinking about making the playoff.

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The Utes are thinking about winning the whole dang thing.

“This is a big one,” Utah head coach Morgan Scalley said after the Utes beat BYU. “It’s not the big one. ” Right now, the Utes can certainly dare to dream.

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