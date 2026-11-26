Tesla Cybertrucks sold in an average of 39 days in October, versus 72 for gas Ford F-150s. What could change when production ends in 2027?

The Tesla pickup needed 39 days on average to find a buyer, while a gas-powered F-150 took 72, and the Lightning needed an extra week.

The Cybertruck was October’s fastest-selling used pickup, averaging 39 days on the market versus 72 for a gas F-150. Tesla plans to end production in late summer 2027, which could give low-mileage Cybertrucks more appeal to collectors. If you had to guess which used pickup found a buyer fastest in October, the Toyota Tacoma would be a sensible bet. It’s America’s best-selling midsize truck and has a reputation for holding its value.

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Or you might pick the super frugalstudy covers 1.1 million used vehicles that changed hands in October, so this was before Tesla announced it would discontinue the Cybertruck in 2027. The study looked at one- to five-year-old vehicles and ranked models by how long they’d been listed before selling. The Cybertruck surpassed all other pickups, averaging 39.1 days, compared to 65.5 days for used pickups overall.