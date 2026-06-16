World Cup energy | Super Bowl energy

I’m Karlton, the Senior Editor and Operations Lead here at BuzzFeed, I work with the sponsorships and branded teams, but also write and edit a wide variety of articles.

Over the past five years, I've written and edited a variety of topics, from celeb interviews to politics and sports. The 2026 World Cup is currently being played across 16 different stadiums in North America. I'll be honest with you, I've never been a big soccer fan. I don't keep up with any leagues, and I couldn't fully explain what causes an offside penalty without looking it up on Google.

But like over a billion people worldwide, when the World Cup comes around, I'm locked in. There's just something about the sharing and appreciation of culture, international competitiveness, and the learning experience that turns me into a ̶s̶o̶c̶c̶e̶r̶ futbol fan for about a month.

However, I think I may have just become a fan for life.. Over the past six months, Verizon has given customers thousands of free tickets to every match of the FIFA World Cup tournament via the My Verizon app. Hundreds of these are “Golden Tickets,” which include pitchside access, meaning lucky customers get to watch a portion of the match directly from the field. And listen...

I've covered and attended a range of events in my career, spanning from multiple Super Bowls and NBA All-Star Weekend to music festivals like Coachella and Rolling Loud. Nothing I have ever experienced matched the energy at the USA versus Paraguay game. I'm not sure what this guy was thinking, but he did provide us with some entertainment. With the US leading 3-1 seven minutes into stoppage time, an eager fan tried running onto the pitch.

It was a horrible fail, as he nervously ran back and forth along a railing while several security guards watched. After trying to juke the guards out from atop the railing, he finally jumped down...into their waiting arms. He was tackled immediately. Folarin scored two goals , along with a disallowed goal.

He made history in the process: becoming the first US player to score twice in a World Cup match since the very first World Cup in 1930. While Folarin jerseys sold out before the match ended, there were members of the MAGA crowd that didn't embrace him. Here's a quick explainer.while pregnant with him. She came over from the UK, and is Nigerian.

When she tried to board her flight back to London, however, the airline refused to let her fly because of the size of her belly. So, Folarin wasin Brooklyn, NY, where he and Florence stayed with family for a few months before heading back to London. So Folarin is an American citizen.in London, Folarin fell in love with soccer and joined Arsenal’s renowned academy at the age of 8.

In 2020, he made his Arsenal debut and was eligible to play for the UK, the US, or Nigeria on the international level. In 2023, he decided to represent America, and the rest is history. Future and Tyla performed their new single"Game Time" before the match started, and it was a HIT. The single was made for the World Cup, but I had never heard it before.

I'm assuming most of the people in the stadium weren't familiar with it either, but that didn't stop the masses from dancing and getting into the performance. The beat is built on cinematic synths and epic percussions, and it really set the tone for the match.the song in 2021 when he was just 5 years old.

"I heard his voice in 2023 and was inspired to write the verses for 'Wonder' and added it to my sixth album. Tius is 10 now and flew all the way to LA from Norway to sing this song with me.

"Much love to little Luka, who looked like he had a blast! But Perry's performance did little for the crowd. Of course, there were people dancing and enjoying themselves, but there was a stark contrast between the stadium's energy and involvement between her set and Future's. Getting a front row view of the match was definitely a life-altering experience.

I could hear the players yelling to each other, and I could see the grass being kicked up from their cleats. It gave me a new appreciation for the sport! Tom Cruise and David Beckham were seated in the suite directly behind me, and I feel like they signed everything people gave them. Both Tom and David looked like they were enjoying it, too; it was really wholesome.when the Rams won a Super Bowl there back in 2022.

Typically, football fans are tailgating and partying hard in the parking lotHowever, before the USA versus Paraguay match, many of the activations and events surrounding the stadium were empty or lackluster. I should add, I arrived two hours before the match started.

Then, when I got into SoFi, it seemed half-empty until maybe 15 minutes before the game started. I was worried we would look bad on TV with a half-empty stadium, but lo and behold, every seat was filled by game time. I'm sure this is an American experience — as I've seen some pretty wild tailgating videos from soccer games in other nations — but crowds seemed to arrive and get seated later than at NFL games.

Which honestly...was amazing. Since I got to the stadium early, traffic wasn't horrible, and navigating the lines and security was pretty efficient given how long they were. If you're going to any World Cup games, I'd recommend going early. While I'm not knowledgeable enough to break down his entire career into a succinct explanation, I can confidently say that Pochettino has aof elevating struggling teams in Europe.

The USA Men's Soccer team courted him heavily ahead of the World Cup to make a statement...and they did. Pochettinoon for $6 million, making him the highest-paid coach in the history of US Soccer. His salary is more than three times that of the US Women's National Team head coach Emma Hayes and his predecessor Gregg Berhalter. When you throw that much money at a coach, fans want results.

Almost every single fan I spoke to at the game was hesitant about the price tag...until we started scoring goals. By game's end, I heard nothing but praise for Pochettino. Which is just sports for you... People will doubt you one moment, then two hours later, they"believed in you all along.

"It was wild in there. Some moments really felt like I was in Cancun, with people throwing their water and beer into the air in excitement after a goal . I saw women flashing, crowds chanting, shots being taken in unsafe numbers, and I'm pretty sure I spotted a couple attempting to do the nasty"discreetly" .

Fans were hugging, I made a handful of friends, and everyone was just on cloud nine. It was contagious. It was FANTASTIC. After the match, the entire area around the stadium became a MASSIVE party.

All those events and activations that were dead before the game? PACKED now. It was a full-blown celebration. I danced, I drank, I sang, I woke up feeling like a train had smashed into my skull. And it was all worth it. Let's go USA!





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