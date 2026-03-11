NASA Swift Observatory to Re-Enter Earth's Atmosphere Wednesday After 22 Years

NASA's Swift Observatory is expected to re-enter Earth's atmosphere Wednesday after a failed robotic rescue attempt, with most of the spacecraft burning up and a small risk of harm to people on the ground.

NASA's Swift Observatory is expected to re-enter Earth's atmosphere on Wednesday after a failed rescue attempt, nearly 22 years after it launched. The aging space telescope is anticipated to come down at approximately 3:30 AM ET, give or take 11 hours, according to NASA.

Most of the spacecraft should burn up in the atmosphere. However, a handful of pieces made of denser-than-lead tungsten and some mirror parts could survive reentry, according to NASA's Brad Cenko, the mission's chief scientist. The observatory weighs around 3,200 pounds and measures 5.6 meters (18.4 feet) high and 5.4 meters (17.7 feet) wide, though much of the width includes its deployable solar arrays.

Also read NASA’s Swift Observatory Is Falling to Earth. Here’s What to Know About the Impending Impact

Swift Reentry Risk To Humans Is Low

The risk of harm coming to anyone on Earth is unlikely, approximately 1 in 2,100, NASA said. Re-entry locations of any surviving components can vary from hemisphere to hemisphere and depend on when it re-enters. Due to Swift's low inclination, surviving fragments are limited between 20.6 degrees south latitude and 20.6 degrees north latitude. Stray wreckage spans every continent outside Antarctica, and possible landing sites include most of the US and China and nearly all of Australia and Africa.

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NASA and Space Force will continue to monitor the re-entry and update predictions. Swift blasted off on Nov. 20, 2004, to search for some of the biggest explosions in the universe: gamma ray bursts and supernovas. It far outlived its original two-year prime mission and went on to serve as a general-purpose multi-wavelength observatory until solar storms pushed it into a lower orbit. Intense solar activity over the past few years dragged Swift down faster than usual.

NASA hired Katalyst Space a year ago to mount a rush rescue. But the company's three-armed robot named Link ran into trouble after launching in July and got no closer than 7 miles to 9 miles (12 kilometers to 15 kilometers) to the telescope. That rescue attempt experienced technical issues with attitude control, and Link plunged back to Earth in September.

Swift Telescope Achieves Major Scientific Milestones

Swift resumed observations once the rescue attempt was called off, discovering even more gamma ray bursts and other ultrahigh-energy events. But by late October, the telescope was too low to remain steady for observations, and its systems were shut down. Its final tally: more than 2,000 gamma ray bursts and 1,400 exploding stars, not to mention a slew of comets, asteroids and star-shredding black holes.

The telescope's superpower was its ability to swivel swiftly, thus its name, toward erupting celestial events. NASA considered Swift a first responder for the Hubble and Webb space telescopes and others that would follow its alerts and provide deeper investigations. Its cosmic cremation has the Swift team mourning, yet full of gratitude for the observations the telescope made during its 22 years in orbit.

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We've known this day would come since before Swift was launched, said Pennsylvania State University's John Nousek, an astronomer who led the control team. At least in low-Earth orbit, what goes up must come down. And that end is catastrophic. You can follow Swift's descent by monitoring NASA's blog for continued updates.