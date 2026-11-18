A rare tornado warning sent students and staff at a Santa Cruz County elementary school scrambling for shelter Monday, as the Bay Area braces for El Niño storms. The tornado never formed, but exposed gaps in emergency readiness.

player ready... All the teachers’ cellphones went off at once with the jarring noise of an emergency alert. It was Monday just past noon. Kids began coming across the playground of the Pacific Elementary School in Davenport, an oceanfront hamlet in Santa Cruz County, to see what was up.

On their screens were two words, in all caps, that seemed impossible to take seriously in coastal California: TORNADO WARNING. But the National Weather Service’s warning was real.

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“A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado” was about 15 miles away, headed south, according to the alert. Davenport, a hamlet of about 400 people on a bluff above the Pacific Ocean, was in the tornado’s path. One of the state’s top weather experts, Daniel Swain of UC Agriculture and National Resources, has warned that tornadoes are likely in the currentAs the El Nino season begins, school superintendents and principals across California are scrambling to ensure they are prepared.

Will school roofs leak? Do they need sandbags? Are there trees that should be cut down or trimmed? Will students and staff be able to get to school?

Pacific Elementary, with 174 students, was one of the first schools in the state to be pressed into an El Nino emergency situation when it received the tornado warning this week. Eric Gross, who is both a principal and the district superintendent, said in an interview Tuesday that the cellphone alerts flummoxed him at first. There was a major fire a few years ago, and tsunami warnings aren’t uncommon.

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“I’ve been doing this a long time and I’m pretty confident in all kinds of emergency responses, but I wasn’t quite sure what to do,” he said Tuesday. “None of us had ever experienced a tornado warning. ” Then Gross remembered that his secretary, Chyna Darby, is from Georgia. Georgia has tornadoes.

Darby was the closest thing to a tornado expert the school had.

“A very large menacing dark cloud started heading toward us,” he said. “We looked at it and looked at each other and said, ‘Uh-oh. ’ “Then the phones went off again with another warning. But the Pacific Elementary lunchroom has large, plate glass windows.

The threat of a tornado hurling debris through the windows suddenly seemed a possibility. There were modular classrooms nearby, but Gross said he didn’t know their wind rating, and decided not to use them for shelter.

“The advice that you always hear about tornadoes is ‘go into the basement. ’ Well, no California schools have basements, as far as I know,” Gross said. Staff moved students “away from the windows and closed the doors and windows and blinds and curtains,” he said. And they waited.

Gross said he sometimes thinks of Davenport in terms of the Irish phrase “Sinn Fein,” which he said means, “ourselves alone. ” Highway 1 is susceptible to flooding both to the north and south that can cut off the hamlet. If a tornado touched down, Gross said he had no idea when help could arrive. Sinn Fein indeed.

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“We tried to project calm and order,” he said. “Most kids were calm. A few were worried and crying. A few kids tried to add to the chaos by spreading rumors.

So we tried to shut that down quickly. ” The all-clear came at about 1:30 p.m. The tornado did not materialize. The alert was lifted. Officials reported no major storm damage in the area.

Scott Roark, a Department of Education spokesperson, said that all schools must have comprehensive safety plans based on hazards in their area.

“Tornadoes are not a typical hazard for coastal counties, but that does not directly imply they do not have protocols in place for tornadoes,” he said. “They’re rated for 85 miles an hour,” he said. “And those are the new portables. The old portables are even lower.

” A tornado may have splintered them.

“Now we have to start preparing for tornadoes,” he said. “It’s one more thing we need to learn about and get whatever kind of materials and services we can muster, to make it work. ” Copyright © 2026 Bay City News, Inc. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service covering the greater Bay Area.