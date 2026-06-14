A Ton of Rare New York Knicks-Themed Sneakers Are up for Grabs for Only $5 Each

Flight Club is holding drawings for several rare New York Knicks-themed sneakers including Air Jordans, Nike Air Force 1s, Air Maxes and more.

Flight Club New York Knicks Sneaker Drawings : Kith x Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble, Nike Kobe 6 Protro, Nike Air Force 1 Low.has compiled nine sought-after Knicks-themed sneakers which can be had for just $5 each.

Each style will be offered in a raffle drawing until midnight ET Wednesday. PE, the same pair worn by the NBA Finals MVP during Saturday’s series-clinching win.

Other recently released styles up for grabs include Kith’s Knicks-themed NikeTimothée Chalamet Wore Exclusive Knicks Sneakers for New York's Historic Championship WinBut Flight Club didn’t stop at recent releases, as a number of rare styles dating as far back as 2013’s Knicks-themedAlso up for grabs are two Air Force 1s: 2019’s “What the NYC” colorway and Kith’s Taiwan-inspired style from 2020. Kith and its founder Ronnie Fieg are further represented through the retailer’s Madison Square Garden-inspired, one of which was worn by the actor during Saturday’s championship win.

Longtime Knicks fan Spike Lee also receivedDrawings for all of the styles are open now from flightclub.com/drawings for $5 each with in-store pick ups available exclusively from Flight Club’s New York location. Readers can find a full look at all of the available sneakers below. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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