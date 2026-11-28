AllSides analyzed under-reported and omitted stories across the political spectrum this week. Here’s what you may have missed.

Unauthorized migrant Carlos Suarez-Contreras ran over and killed Deborah Murphy, 81, outside a Publix in Panama City Beach, Florida on May 17. Law enforcement charged Suarez-Contreras, a Venezuelan native, with driving with a canceled license and causing a death, but charges dropped because prosecutors reportedly couldn’t prove he was driving “recklessly” or that he knew his license had been canceled a day prior.

, “The car continued backing up, ‘running over Ms. Murphy,’ according to an arrest affidavit submitted by the Florida Highway Patrol. ”, “Florida law does not invalidate licenses issued to illegals in the state of Georgia… Illegal aliens can be considered a ‘resident’ of Georgia if they are ‘present in the state for 30 or more days,’ according to the Georgia Department of Driver Services.

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” Murphy’s family said that Suarez-Contreras, who was reportedly transferred into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody on November 15, did not take a drug or alcohol test after his arrest, and that law enforcement did not check his cellphone records to determine if he’d been texting. They have filed a petition for further prosecution.l framed their coverage around Suarez-Contreras’ lack of legal status and emphasized Murphy’s attributes of being a woman, grandmother, and elder.