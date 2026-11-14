Pop-punk singer Avril Lavigne announced the birth of her first child, a baby girl, in an Instagram post Friday.

Avril Lavigne attends the world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine" in New York on July 22, 2024. The singer shared images on Instagram, including baby Vans and a skateboard.

"Our mini princess has arrived," she wrote, using an expletive for emphasis. The 42-year-old new mother posted three images: She and her presumed partner holding their baby's hand, Lavigne sweetly holding the infant to her chest and a skateboard with two adult-size, checkered Vans beside a pair of baby Vans. Lavigne was 17 when her debut album,"Let Go," in 2002 sold more than 17 million copies worldwide and launched the hits"Complicated,""I'm with You" and"Sk8er Boi.

Also read Avril Lavigne Welcomes Baby Girl in November Announcement

" Her next two offerings —"Under My Skin" in 2004 and"The Best Damn Thing" in 2007 — each debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. "Girlfriend," on her third album,"The Best Damn Thing," became Lavigne's first No. 1 single in the United States. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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