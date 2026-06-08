A timeline of the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel over Lebanon

Iran sees Israel’s ground invasion and airstrikes in Lebanon as a ceasefire violation.

A projectile streaks through the sky over central Israel during an Iranian missile attack, Sunday, June 7, 2026. late Sunday in the first such bombardment in the two months since a ceasefire.

Israel launched airstrikes early Monday targeting central and western Iran in response. What happened?that was reached in April has not spread to Lebanon, where Israel has been battling Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants. Israel says it is defending its northern communities that face Hezbollah drone and rocket fire. Iran sees Israel’s ground invasion, with thousands of troops, and airstrikes in Lebanon as a ceasefire violation.

It insists that any deal with the United States must end the fighting there. Israel disagrees. A fragile ceasefire is announced between Israel and Lebanon, but Hezbollah plays no part. Fighting soon resumes from both sides.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatens to strike Beirut if Hezbollah attacks don’t stop. U.S. President Donald Trump says Israel and Hezbollahin the early morning targeting central and western Iran in response to Iranian missile fire. Iranian state television reports the sound of explosions being heard in Isfahan, Tabriz and Tehran, without elaborating.





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