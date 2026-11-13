A Thought Is Not Always a Confession

I thought being a good mother meant feeling certain. Recovering from postpartum depression taught me to see motherhood in the small acts of care I was already offering.

Recovery can involve tolerating uncertainty rather than waiting to feel completely sure of oneself. At the time, my answer was no. I wanted certainty. I wanted someone to tell me my daughter would sleep.

That I would sleep. That I loved her enough. That I was a good mother. That I would recover.

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That I would become myself again. Instead, I had Lily—a real baby who changed every day. And I had a mind that sometimes changed by the hour. One morning I could believe my daughter deserved another mother.

Later that same day, we'd take a walk. She'd be bundled beneath a blanket, full and peaceful, and I'd write:One afternoon, Lily started rolling from her back onto her stomach. She was still tiny. Once she realized she was face-down, she panicked.

She screamed. I turned her over. She looked at me and smiled. In my journal, I tried to describe that smile.

It seemed to me that she knew exactly who I was. She had been frightened. She called and I came. One of the most important things I learned in treatment was remarkably simple: Sometimes thoughts are just thoughts.

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I practiced this almost like a mantra. When my mind said,When a difficult day made me wonder whether becoming a mother had destroyed my life: Just a thought.. But I started to understand that having a thought didn't automatically make it truth. A desire wasn't an intention.

And a thought didn't have to become who I was. Who I would be. I think there was something else underneath my obsession with escaping. I missed myself.

I missed writing. I missed my husband. I missed slow mornings. I missed eating without interruption.

I missed the woman whose body and time seemed to belong to her. I thought becoming a good mother meant I had to get rid of that woman.as rejection of Lily. But I know now that I can mourn a life that ended without wishing away the life that followed. I know now that it's possible to love our children and miss who we were before them.

That we can feeland trapped. That we can want closeness and solitude. And that we can have a terrible morning and a beautiful afternoon. It's also possible, and maybe even radical to say, that we can be mothers and still be people, ourselves even.

I used to believe recovery would arrive as certainty, like a flipped switch. I imagined waking up one morning and just knowing this:. Instead, recovery was only ordinary. I went back to work.

I ate. I slept. I missed Lily while I was away from her. My husband sent me photographs during the day: Lily eating prunes, doing tummy time, trying to stand.

Suddenly she was approaching six months. Where had the time gone?. Mom. Momming.

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Being Mom. Months earlier, that thought could have swallowed the entire day. I would have questioned it, followed it. I might have used it as proof that something was wrong with me.

This time I simply breathed out: This is just a thought. Again. Just a thought. And I kept driving home, with or without it.

, and everything else that happened during my postpartum illness. But looking back, I think it was enormous. The thought came. I didn't have to go with it.

I understand the question differently now. I thought motherhood was supposed to be a feeling—some permanent state of certainty and overwhelming love that would prove I was the right person to do this work. But motherhood appeared as action. It meant turning Lily over.

Giving her a bath. Brushing her hair. Going to therapy. Going back to work.

Coming home. Choosing to stay. I had stopped waiting for permission to be her mother. I was doing it.

Living in the in-between meant love and disappointment could coexist. I could love my daughter and still struggle with being her mom. These feelings didn't get to define who I was as a mother. The thoughts would come and they would go.

But through treatment, I realized they didn't control whether I could keep going home. How to Build a Love That Lasts After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you.

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