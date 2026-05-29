A Testament to Love: Moving into a Care Home to Be with My Wife

A 63-year-old man shares his profound journey of moving into a care home to live with his wife who has advanced dementia, reflecting on their love story and the challenges of caregiving.

I would never describe myself as a romantic hero. Yet I am always surprised by how much it amazes people that at the age of 63, I moved into a Hertfordshire care home to be with my wife, then 64, who had advanced dementia.

For four nights a week, for more than nine years, I lived with her inside the care system, while continuing to work part-time in London. The why was simple: why ever would I not? My love for her was unchanged by her diagnosis. We were soulmates; no one understood each other as well as we did.

If Maggie was no longer able to communicate her needs with her previous clarity and self-confidence, then I was clearly the next best person to be her voice and advocate. And her needs were 24 hours a day, so I obviously had to be by her side as much as I could. It never occurred to me that there was another way of doing it. Maggie had given me so much in our years together.

This was not just my chance to give something back; this was where the in sickness and in health of our marriage vows suddenly meant something real and valuable. Why would I not live with her, even if it meant radically changing my life? The how was more about luck.

We were not rich, but Maggie had been a global leader in her field as a business valuations expert and I had a successful strategic consultancy business, advising banks and wealth managers. This, and the annuity I took out to defray half the costs, meant we could afford to live in a comfortable set-up at the care home, paying for the top level of care.

We had no children to whom we would leave our savings; what we did have was a vast diaspora of friends across the globe and, more importantly, real roots locally. Outside friends visited throughout. Maggie and I got together relatively late in life, in our mid-40s, neither having been married before. As she would laugh, we met on the shelf.

You could not be struck by her; she was extraordinary: a force of nature at six foot, sparklingly intelligent, fearless, spirited, and just enormous fun. I was dazzled and devoted, and within months, our worlds were meshed. I loved the entree into her world of culture and arts, and she took on my life of sport rugby, polo, skiing, swimming and sailing with gusto. Soon we were talking about marriage. 1996 is a leap year, she teased me.

So perhaps it is up to me to do the proper proposal! Being Maggie, unbeknown to me, she booked a table in the River Room at The Savoy on February 29 to do just that, but I beat her to it, proposing to her two weeks before on Valentine s Day, naturally at Boisdale, one of our favourite restaurants in London. In November 1996, we had a big wedding at Farm Street Church in Mayfair.

For 15 years we laughed together, travelled together, embraced each other's worlds; it could not have been better. I never stopped thinking that I was lucky to have found her and, as Maggie herself said, with heartbreaking unconscious irony, I was someone she would like to grow old with. For 15 years we laughed together, travelled together, threw parties both large and small, embraced each other s worlds and professional successes. Overall, married life could not have been better.

Then, in 2009, the year before she turned 60, there were small signs that all was not well. We had a conversation about finding house keys, during which she took extraordinary lengths to avoid using the actual word key because she could not remember the word. With hindsight, as a psychiatrist later mused, Maggie s cleverness meant she had probably been masking her dementia symptoms for years.

She may even, on one level, have been aware that her cognitive abilities were struggling; I had been a little mystified when she chose to retire early from her firm a few years before. At her 60th birthday party, held for 100 at private club Home House in London, guests wondered why she did not give her own speech she was a natural orator, witty and hilarious and three of her friends sat me down and asked when I was going to find out what was wrong with her.

A battery of tests followed and, towards the end of 2010, we were given the diagnosis: semantic dementia a frontotemporal decline, involving loss of vocabulary and use of words, as well as Alzheimer s: a combination characterised by a rapid decline in the ability to communicate, remember routines and directions, accompanied by a physical decline. We went to Maggie s beloved holiday home in northern France, at Le Touquet, to process it all.

I have had such a wonderful life, I cannot complain, Maggie said to me after a lot of discussion. But I want a few more years. Those words have echoed in my mind ever since. They became my driving force.

I decided that I would do everything possible to ensure that those remaining years, however many they might be, were filled with love, dignity, and the kind of care that only a devoted partner could provide. Moving into the care home was not a sacrifice; it was a privilege. Every moment by her side, whether holding her hand during a lucid spell or simply sitting in silence when the disease took over, reaffirmed my commitment.

Our journey together, from that chance meeting in our mid-40s to the daily battles with dementia, taught me that love is not about grand gestures but about steadfast presence. This is our story, a testament to the enduring power of love in the face of unimaginable adversity





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