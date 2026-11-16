A technical issue at JPMorgan Chase led to online banking delays for customers at Chase and other major US banks on Monday. The bank said the problem was not a cyberattack and that customers still have access to their accounts and funds.

Thousands of customers reported difficulty accessing online accounts at several major U.S. banks Monday, after a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase caused ripple effects throughout the financial system.

However, Chase said Monday that the technical problems were not the result of a cyberattack, and that they were working to bring banking services back online. A Chase spokesperson said in a statement: Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds. We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.

Also read JPMorgan Chase Technical Outage Disrupts U.S. Banking Services and Zelle Payments

In a separate statement, JPMorgan said: It is taking longer than usual to service some customers. It added that customers still have access to their accounts and funds. The nation's largest bank said other lenders may have been affected when JPMorgan was a party to a transaction with them, but that this is not a systemic issue.

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Recent Economic Disruptions Include Microsoft And FAA

The disruption comes days after there were two major outages affecting other parts of the economy: A major outage by Microsoft happened Friday and lasted for hours, severely impacting services including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot. This was followed by an outage with the FAA, which grounded all U.S. flights for several hours this weekend. The technical issues seem to be centered at Chase customers and customers at other banks who are trying to transact with Chase.

Other banks, including Bank of America and Citigroup, were not having issues with their banking services on Monday. A spokesman for U.S. Bank said its systems are not directly impacted but that clients attempting to send or receive Zelle payments with another financial institution may experience transaction delays. Zelle is the peer-to-peer payment system that major U.S. banks use to allow customers to send money to friends and family at near-instant speed.

Zelle Network Remains Operational Despite Delays

Zelle is owned by Arizona-based Early Warning Services, which in turn is owned by financial institutions including Bank of America, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Bank, Truist, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo. A spokesman for Early Warning Services said the Zelle network was fully operational. An issue at the financial institutions may be delaying Zelle payments for some of their customers, the spokesman said.

Zelle said its network was operating as it should and that problems at participating banks may be delaying some payments. Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Capital One customers report outages in latest tech hiccup. Some Chase customers received a message that said: Some services aren't available. We're working on them. Please try back later.