A Taste of History: Traditional Iraqi Jewish Lamb Meatballs in Beet Stew

Explore the rich flavors of kibbeh shiftah b’shwandar, an Iraqi Jewish dish featuring lamb meatballs braised in a fragrant beet stew, a recipe passed down through generations.

Kibbeh shiftah b’shwandar is a beloved traditional Iraqi Jewish dish that features tender lamb meatballs simmered in a rich, vibrant beet stew . This hearty recipe, passed down through generations, is not only a testament to Iraqi Jewish culinary heritage but also a labor of love that brings comfort to any table.

Former SAVEUR test kitchen assistant Yael Coty learned this dish from her grandparents, who emigrated from Iraq to Israel in 1950, showcasing the deep-rooted connection to their cultural roots. To craft this dish, the preparation begins with soaking rice, a staple in many Middle Eastern cuisines, allowing it to absorb water and become tender.

Meanwhile, the lamb meatballs are carefully formed by combining ground lamb with currants, parsley, pine nuts, paprika, an egg, and onions that have been golden-brown pan-seared. These delicate meatballs are then chilled to firm up, enhancing their texture before they meet the stew. The beet stew, a star component of the dish, is made by boiling beets until tender, then blending their earthy flavors into a fragrant spice paste.

This paste—a mixture of coriander, cumin, curry powder, turmeric, and ginger—adds depth and warmth to the dish. Caramelized onions, tomato paste, and a splash of lemon juice further enrich the stew, creating a complex yet harmonious profile that perfectly complements the meatballs. Sure to please, kibbeh shiftah b’shwandar is best enjoyed with a side of fluffy, turmeric-infused rice and a refreshing rosé.

This dish not only celebrates culinary tradition but also invites loved ones to gather around the table, savoring a piece of history with every bite





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Iraqi Jewish Cuisine Lamb Meatballs Beet Stew Traditional Recipes Cultural Heritage

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