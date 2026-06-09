A Talent for Murder Starring Helen Mirren Acquired by Bleecker Street and LD Entertainment

Bleecker Street and LD Entertainment have acquired the psychological thriller 'A Talent for Murder' starring Helen Mirren, Alden Ehrenreich, and Olivia Cooke, directed by Anton Corbijn. Based on the play 'Switzerland,' the film follows a literary agent ensnared by Patricia Highsmith and will release theatrically this fall.

Bleecker Street and LD Entertainment have acquired the North American rights to 'A Talent for Murder,' a psychological thriller starring Helen Mirren , Alden Ehrenreich, and Olivia Cooke.

The film marks a collaboration between the two distribution companies, which have previously partnered on titles such as 'Bone Lake' and 'I.S. S.' Directed by Anton Corbijn, known for his work on 'The American' and 'A Most Wanted Man,' the movie is based on the 2014 play 'Switzerland' by Joanna Murray-Smith, who also adapted the screenplay.

The acquisition was announced jointly by Bleecker Street CEO Kent Sanderson and LD Entertainment's Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon, who expressed enthusiasm for bringing the project to audiences nationwide this fall. The deal was negotiated by Avy Eschenasy for Bleecker Street, with LD's Michael Glassman and CAA Media Finance representing the filmmakers.

'A Talent for Murder' is set for a theatrical release in autumn 2025. The story follows a young literary agent from New York, played by Alden Ehrenreich, who travels to Switzerland to persuade the reclusive author Patricia Highsmith, portrayed by Helen Mirren, to write one final installment of her famous Ripley series. The agent soon becomes entangled in Highsmith's twisted world of manipulation and deceit, leading to a tense and unpredictable confrontation.

Olivia Cooke co-stars as a mysterious figure who adds another layer of complexity to the narrative. The film pays homage to Highsmith's legacy while delivering a fresh, gripping tale of psychological suspense. Producers praised the performances and Corbijn's vision, noting that the director brings a unique aesthetic to the source material, blending Highsmith's signature style with his own cinematic flair.

Financing for the project came from Head Gear Films, Metrol Technology, and LD Entertainment, with additional support from various international partners. The producing team includes Gabrielle Tana of Magnolia Mae Films, Troy Lum and Andrew Mason of Brouhaha, Jim Robison and Kurt Martin of Lunar Pictures, Carolyn Marks Blackwood, Karl Spoerri of Zurich Avenue, and Andrea Occhipinti of Lucky Red. FilmNation Entertainment is handling international sales.

The acquisition adds to the growing slate of collaborations between Bleecker Street and LD Entertainment, which also includes the upcoming theatrical release of the Tony Award-winning musical 'Hadestown' in July. With a talented cast and an acclaimed director, 'A Talent for Murder' is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated thrillers of the year





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A Talent For Murder Helen Mirren Anton Corbijn Patricia Highsmith Film Acquisition

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