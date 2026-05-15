A Swiss Heiress fully aware of Pokemon Cards collection's value sells over 60000 cards for £50 million

A Swiss tech heiress Jolina Gisèle, known as the 'Pokemon princess', is selling her extensive collection of Pokemon cards estimated to be worth up to £50m. The collection includes 60,000 cards and is considered the largest to date. The cards are highly valuable, with some reaching almost £1 million, and have been stored for more than a decade in a high-security vault.

A Swiss tech heiress is selling her collection of 60,000 Pokemon cards which experts believe could be worth as much as £50million. Jolina Gisèle , the so-called Pokemon princess, started collecting the trading cards when she was just seven years old and she has since accumulated what is believed to be the largest collection of Pokemon cards in the world.

Amongst her treasure trove, Ms Gisèle has cards including the shadowless Charizard which can sell for a whopping £740,000. The collection also includes 180 Mews and Mewtwos, 208 Charizards and 260 Pikachus as well as two highly prized 'illustrator' editions. Earlier this year, influencer Logan Paul sold his ultra-rare Pikachu Illustrator card to venture capitalist AJ Scaramucci, son of financier and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, for an eye-watering £12million.

The 20-year-old Ms Gisèle's parents are more than aware of how valuable the collection has become with the vast bulk of the cards allegedly stored in a high-security vault at an undisclosed location where almost no one is permitted to view them. Speaking on condition of anonymity, Ms Gisèle's father told The Times he was not sure how much the family had spent on the cards since the family began buying them in 2013.

The father mentioned in the news has not provided details about the collection and is keeping it private. The collection includes all the core and rare cards that could be lucrative in the current market. The family plans to sell the collection due to the interest it has generated and the lack of exposure it gets anymore. Jolina Gisèle's collection is likely to be an eye-catcher when the collection goes up for sale





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