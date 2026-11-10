A Super Bowl 50 flashback: Bonitto’s strip sack swings Broncos-Panthers and propels Denver to 7-2

Nik Bonitto's strip sack of Bryce Young helped the Denver Broncos secure a 26-21 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As if the Panthers needed any flashbacks to Von Miller's strip sack of Cam Newton in Super Bowl 50, Nik Bonitto provided a near-carbon copy of that storied takeaway to help the Denver Bronco s once again edge Carolina.

Bonitto's strip sack of Bryce Young and subsequent fumble recovery at the Denver 44 with less than 90 seconds remaining Sunday all but sealed the Broncos' 26-21 victory at Bank of America Stadium. It also brought back memories of Miller's heroics in the closing minutes of Denver's 24-10 win over the Panthers on Feb. 7, 2016, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Also read Four Downs: Broncos’ Devon Key delivers Immaculate Interception against Panthers as win streak hits 5

Bo Nix's one-yard sneak three plays after Bonitto's takeaway sealed the Broncos' 16th consecutive one-score win dating back to last season. That’s an NFL record, besting the Peyton Manning-led Indianapolis Colts’ mark of 15 consecutive one-score victories set in 2008-09. One-score wins have become Denver's hallmark ever since an 18-point fourth-quarter explosion at Philadelphia early last season that began the historic streak.

“I keep repeating myself,” guard Quinn Meinerz said. “But it's part of our fabric. That's what we do here.

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" The Broncos have beaten the Panthers by five, Chiefs by four, Seahawks by three, Chargers by six and the Jaguars by seven points this season after winning their last 11 one-score games last season. “We've been in those games multiple times," said safety Devon Key, whose first career interception shifted the momentum in the fourth quarter. “We just know what to expect. I wouldn't say it's luck.

It's hard to win in this league. ... It takes everyone in the building to do what we do. ” Indeed, it was Evan Rothstein, director of game management, who encouraged coach Sean Payton to throw his challenge flag when the officials ruled Young's one-yard pass incomplete in the end zone and blew the play dead, figuring the ball had hit the ground when it actually hadn't.

What’s working Communication. Payton couldn't see Key's improbable interception, but he threw the red flag in the nick of time after Rothstein urged him on his headset to challenge the officials' call of an incompletion. Also, nickelback Ja'Quan McMillian pleaded for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to have Payton throw the challenge flag because he was one of a few people who saw the play live and realized the ball hadn't hit the ground. What needs help The training staff.

Denver's depth keeps shining through but the Broncos keep losing starters to injury. On Sunday it was wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and cornerback Riley Moss suffering concussions. The Broncos were already without safeties Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones . Stock up After a slow start in his comeback from two ankle surgeries, Nix is rounding into form.

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His first-half interception snapped a streak of 180 passes without a pick, the fifth-longest stretch in team history. He also recorded his 19th career game with multiple touchdown throws, the most ever for a Broncos quarterback in his first three seasons. Stock down OK, we're getting picky here, but ILB Alex Singleton, fresh off winning the AFC's Defensive Player of the Month award, had an unnecessary late hit that drew a 15-yard flag in the first quarter.

But the Panthers missed a field goal on that drive. Injuries The bye week comes at a good time, especially for Moss, Hufanga, Jones and Waddle. Key number 60% — The Broncos converted six of 10 third downs, a big improvement over the previous month when their 20.8% third-down conversion rate was the worst ever for a team on a four-game winning streak.

Next steps The Broncos are off this week before hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 22.