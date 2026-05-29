A Stunning Return For Hong Kong Animation with Another World

Hong Kong animation is stepping back onto the global stage with the film Another World, a fantasy epic that balances innocence, despair, morality, and sacrifice throughout its nearly two-hour runtime.

Hong Kong animation is stepping back onto the global stage in a major way, and Another World may be the film that finally pushes it into the spotlight again.

Directed by Tommy Ng Kai Chung, the fantasy epic has already gotten comparisons to Studio Ghibli for its breathtaking visuals and emotionally charged storytelling. Yet beneath its dreamlike animation lies a darker emotional core that feels much closer to Puella Magi Madoka Magica than audiences may initially expect. In an exclusive interview, Tommy Ng Kai Chung explained that the relationship between the film's two leads, Gudo and Yuri, shares similarities with the emotional dynamics and characters found in Madoka Magica.

That comparison makes perfect sense after seeing how Another World balances innocence, despair, morality, and sacrifice throughout its nearly two-hour runtime. The result is an ambitious animated feature that blends spiritual fantasy with deeply human tragedy while delivering some of the most stunning imagery seen in recent anime-inspired cinema. Another World marks a historic moment for Hong Kong's animation industry.

The film became the region's first animated feature to appear at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival since 2003's My Life as McDull. That alone turned the project into a milestone, but the movie's reception quickly proved it was far more than a novelty release. Produced by Point Five Creations, the film adapts Naka Saijo's novel Millennium Ghost and follows spirit guide Gudo as he escorts a troubled girl named Yuri through a surreal afterlife realm.

Their journey spans centuries of human suffering, regret, and reincarnation, creating a layered fantasy story filled with philosophical themes rooted in Buddhism and Eastern spirituality. The production itself is equally impressive. Much of the staff consisted of young freelance artists from across East and Southeast Asia, many working on their first feature film, and the result is stunning.

Sketch-like linework, richly detailed backgrounds, and constantly shifting color palettes give Another World an animation style that resembles a fusion of Studio Ghibli wonder and darker psychological anime storytelling. While audiences immediately notice the Ghibli-inspired aesthetic, the emotional structure of Another World feels far closer to Madoka Magica. Gudo begins as an innocent spiritual guide fascinated by humanity, while Yuri carries immense anger and grief that threatens to transform her into something monstrous.

Their relationship gradually becomes less about adventure and more about confronting emotional trauma. Tommy Ng Kai Chung specifically pointed to the emotional contrast between the two characters during our interview, and it becomes increasingly clear throughout the film. Like Madoka Magica, Another World explores how hope and despair exist side by side. Yuri's pain is not presented as simple villainy but as the result of unresolved suffering, while Gudo slowly learns that compassion alone cannot erase human cruelty.

The movie grows surprisingly dark as the pair encounter souls from different historical periods. One storyline follows a princess driven toward tyranny after betrayal and loss. Another centers on starving farmers crushed by class inequality. Elsewhere, exploited factory workers endure industrial-era brutality.

These stories transform Another World from a whimsical fantasy into a devastating meditation on greed, violence, and survival across generations. Another World is a Beautiful Film With Massive Ambition At nearly one hour and fifty minutes long, Another World attempts to tackle enormous ideas about morality, reincarnation, and the human condition. The film argues that hatred and regret can spread endlessly if left unchecked, but it also insists people remain capable of kindness even in the darkest circumstances.

That balance between despair and optimism gives the story much of its emotional power





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Hong Kong Animation Another World Studio Ghibli Puella Magi Madoka Magica Tommy Ng Kai Chung

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