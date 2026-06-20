A Study Of 83K People Found The Best Diet For High Blood Pressure

A study of 83,000 people points to a better way to eat for blood pressure.

Researchers then tracked heart disease outcomes and overall mortality over time. Compared to people who followed DASH the least closely, those who followed it most closely had a 15% lower risk of heart disease and a 22% lower risk of dying from any cause.

For a dietary change, those are significant numbers, especially in a group already at elevated cardiovascular risk. Across all five dietary patterns, the all-cause mortality benefit ranged from 15% to 22%, with DASH showing the strongest association. In this population, a Mediterranean diet and a plant-based diet did not appear to be associated with heart disease risk.

Why the Mediterranean diet didn't stand out here The Mediterranean diet has a strong track record for heart health in the general population, and that evidence is still valid. But this study focused specifically on people with untreated or uncontrolled high blood pressure, a group with distinct needs. DASH was designed around the nutrients that most directly affect blood pressure with a strong emphasis on keeping sodium low.

The Mediterranean diet, while rich in healthy fats and anti-inflammatory foods, doesn't place the same emphasis on those specific nutrients or sodium restriction.found that pairing a low-sodium diet with DASH produced greater blood pressure reductions than either approach on its own. This isn't a knock on the Mediterranean diet; it's a reminder that the best dietary pattern for you may depend on your individual health picture.

The EDIP, which measures how pro- or anti-inflammatory your overall diet is, was one of two patterns to show significant links to both heart disease risk and mortality in this study. Diets that score well on the EDIP tend to be rich in leafy greens, fruits, whole grains, and omega-3-rich foods, while limiting processed meats, refined carbs, and trans fats. Both DASH and EDIP patterns prioritize whole, nutrient-dense foods and limit processed, high-sodium options.

The fact that both showed significant results suggests that reducing dietary inflammation may be part of how DASH lowers heart disease risk, not just through blood pressure effects alone. How to build a DASH-style plate The DASH diet isn't a strict protocol, it's a flexible framework.

Here's what it looks like in practice:Aim for 8 to 10 servings a day; these are your main sources of potassium, magnesium, and fiberLow-fat dairy:Lean proteins:A small handful most days for healthy fats and magnesiumThe standard DASH target is 2,300 mg per day; a lower-sodium version targets 1,500 mg for even greater blood pressure benefitsCut back on full-fat dairy, fatty meats, and processed snacksThe takeaway A large analysis of more than 83,000 people with high blood pressure found that the DASH diet was the strongest performer across five well-regarded dietary patterns, reducing both heart disease risk and overall mortality. All five patterns were associated with lower mortality, and the AHEI-2010 also showed a significant link to reduced heart disease risk.

For people managing blood pressure, DASH has the most targeted, evidence-backed support of any dietary pattern studied here.





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