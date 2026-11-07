Mars has undergone some monumental PR shifts over the past few centuries. Once thought to be criss-crossed with canals created by an untold alien race, it has since been reclassified as still red but overwhelmingly dead.

Once thought to be criss-crossed with canals created by an untold alien race, it has since been reclassified as still red but overwhelmingly dead. Newer research has shown our smaller neighbor was once tantalizingly watery and habitable, and we now know it's all sorts of active, awash in have reported detecting noxious hydrogen chloride wafting around Alba Mons, the largest volcano on Mars.

"Our results are best explained by ongoing igneous processes in the Martian interior," the researchers say in the study. A process known as the chlorine cycle occurs on Earth as well, beginning during the early days of planetary formation as chlorine escapes from the interior, and is then fed by subsequent volcanism. Since chlorine is mobile and readily dissolved, it gets around significantly, 'hooking up' with, and being recycled within, numerous materials like sediments, water, permafrost, and ice clouds.

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It's known that Mars was very volcanically active in its adolescence, 3.7 to 3 billion years ago, during its Hesperian era, and later forged the biggest volcanoes in the Solar System, includingA region of Mars lying on the northern flanks of the Alba Mons volcano. The white spots may be caused by deposition around vents where magmatic gases may be escaping from the planet's interior.

. A: Detections of hydrogen chloride in the Martian atmosphere at different seasons. The blue diamonds stand for globally distributed perihelion observations, while the red ones are isolated aphelion detections considered in this paper.

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B: Vertical profiles of the HCl as measured during the occultations. (Trokhimovskiy et al. ,"The Trace Gas Orbiter was able to find the smoking gun. It was like looking for a needle in a haystack,""It's truly amazing that it spotted a handful of molecules from a perhaps intermittent source, whilst moving continuously along its orbit to monitor the whole Martian atmosphere.

" Indeed, these stinky signals are thin, with ghost-like concentrations in parts per billion. This is like picking the single pear jellybean from a sea of a billion licorice-flavored ones, possibly overturned during a factory-floor fiasco – orFirst, they could be of deep volcanic origin.

Second, they could be due to mud volcanoes, which may release HCl as they bubble from the planetary bowels if they interact with magma, again supporting a volcanic source. However, the researchers say that a local, igneous source may provide the best explanation. Especially as the HCl is linked to small fissures that sometimes form"swarms" stretching for tens of kilometers, occasionally ringed with dark-colored halos, perhaps similar to those around fumaroles on Earth.

If not for something maintaining these fissures, they would have disappeared eons ago under accumulating dust or seasonal landscape deformations. Intriguingly, they may be the chimneys of hydrothermal systems connected to a"volcanic plumbing system" deep within Mars. Of course, this has implications for the most essential question of all, as melting magmas could provide heat and nutrients for "Looking for Martian life in the seeping fissures of the Alba Mons region would make a lot of sense," Mège concludes.

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"If hydrothermal systems are active, they could contain the ingredients and energy needed for microorganisms to develop, and shield microorganisms from the hostile and changing environment above the surface. "