The Pittsburgh Steelers are benching Aaron Rodgers for Friday's game against the Denver Broncos, with Mason Rudolph taking over at quarterback and Rodgers inactive.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are benching Aaron Rodgers for Friday's game against the Denver Broncos, the team announced late Tuesday night. Rodgers will be inactive for the game, and Mason Rudolph will take the reins of the team's offense.

Head coach Mike McCarthy made the decision one day after telling reporters, Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback. The move comes after Pittsburgh lost two consecutive games, and both Rodgers and the offense have been inconsistent for several games dating back to Nov. 1. Rodgers, who turns 43 next month and is in his 22nd NFL season, has helped the Steelers get out to a 6-4 start, but his play has waned in recent weeks.

Also read Steelers Bench Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph to Start Against Broncos

Rodgers Struggles Draw Bench Talk

He struggled in the team's 19-16 upset loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, completing 30 of 44 passes for 227 yards, a touchdown and zero interceptions. While Rodgers didn't turn the ball over in the loss to the Eagles, his performance led to calls for his benching. FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano said, He doesn't have the arm to throw downfield consistently, so every pass is a screen or about five yards long.

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His 0.5 air yards per attempt in the first half was the lowest recorded in 20 years. This season, Rodgers has completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. His 86.6 passer rating would be the lowest he has had in a season when he made multiple starts. Last year with Pittsburgh, he threw for 3,332 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions and led the team to a division title.

McCarthy Rodgers Relationship Dates Back

Rodgers and McCarthy have a long-standing relationship dating back two decades to their time with the Green Bay Packers. They were together for 13 seasons, winning a Super Bowl, and Rodgers won two of his four MVP awards with McCarthy as his head coach. Rodgers' other two MVP seasons came in 2020 and 2021. When McCarthy got hired by the Steelers in the offseason, one of his first calls was to Rodgers to convince the veteran to return.

Rodgers said one of the primary reasons he came back was indeed because McCarthy was hired and because of their relationship. That was around the time Rodgers announced this would be his final NFL season, with retirement set after the 2026 campaign. Before joining Pittsburgh, Rodgers had an underwhelming two-year stint with the New York Jets. He tore his Achilles in his first start with the Jets in 2023, quickly ending a tenure that many thought would bring success.

He was New York's starting quarterback when he returned in 2024, but the Jets went 5-12 that year. Rodgers is not exactly surrounded by great talent. His No. 1 receiver, DK Metcalf, has made more news this season by getting ejected from last week's game. McCarthy must explain why he believes Rudolph gives the team the best chance to win this week.

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Rudolph's history as a starter doesn't exactly suggest he's going to overcome problems Rodgers has not. Rudolph is 9-9-1 as a starter in the NFL during his seven seasons. Benching a four-time MVP is not a move undertaken without considering the ramifications. Those ramifications include the fact it's hard to merely re-insert Rodgers in the lineup once he's been benched.

Benching Creates Locker Room Distraction

It causes a distraction in the locker room. It also weakens, if not cripples, Rodgers' standing as the unquestioned team leader. If Rudolph struggles, McCarthy has opened himself up to the possibility of a serious evaluation of his management. This marks the first time in his career that Rodgers has been benched for performance.

He spent his first three seasons backing up Brett Favre before taking over as starter in 2008 and leading Green Bay for 15 seasons from 2008 to 2022, winning Super Bowl XLV and Super Bowl MVP. It's not known how Rodgers reacts to this move beyond this week. He might request his release.

He might merely accept the move, although the fact the team is going to deactivate him on Friday suggests the club understands Rodgers serving as the backup and cheerleading on the sideline is not an assignment he embraces.