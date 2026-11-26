Blake Corum is emerging as a star for the Rams as they continued their winning streak with their victory over the Packers.

The first-ever Thanksgiving Day Eve game in NFL history did not lack star power, including a halftime performance by U2 paying homage to country music icon Dolly Parton.

Oh yeah, there was a football game, too — and an important one at that. The Los Angeles Rams hosted the Green Bay Packers in a game that could very well determine who gets the final wild-card spot in the NFC playoff race. The Rams cruised to a 26-13 victory, their fifth win in a row, and head coach Sean McVay's first over his protégé, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, in six tries.

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Los Angeles improved to 7-4 on the year, buoying their chances to get into the playoffs after starting the season 2-4. The Packers, meanwhile, dropped to 6-5 on the year and would be out of the postseason if the playoffs started today. Without the team’s top two receivers available due to injury , McVay adapted, finding other playmakers further down the roster. Two players that stepped up include second-year pro Konata Mumpfield and Blake Corum.