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“It was a really, really nice reminder, and I think it was a life highlight for me,” actor Chris Colfer told People magazine.costar, to perform their rendition of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” in late October. He said he was expecting “a few hoots and hollers, maybe a couple of gasps,” and had no idea their performance would be met with a standing ovation throughout the historic venue—especially because of the complicated reception that’s regularly surrounded hischaracter.

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“I think because of the homophobia and hatred that I was exposed to at such a young age during the show, and because of the hatred that the show has received since it stopped airing, I had kind of forgotten that that character meant so much to people,” Colfer told the outlet. “So it was a really, really nice reminder, and I think it was a life highlight for me. ”as a closeted and bullied high schooler.

He gets a love story with Blaine Anderson—played by Criss—which becomes one of the most special parts of the show. And, while Hummel dealt with the perils of coming out as gay and falling in love in small-town Ohio, Colfer—apparently—was also navigating his own identity. Hailing from a conservative town himself, the actor received advice to not come out when he was starting his career.

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, “When I started filming the show I had a lot of people tell me, ‘Do not come out whatever you do because it will ruin your career. ’ So I hid for a little bit…But I also told them, ‘I can’t hide it with my voice… I’m more effeminate than most people. I can’t hide it. ’ And they said, ‘Don’t worry.

As long as you never address it, you’ll be rewarded for it in the end. ’” He added that he decided to come out anyways, after meeting a youngfan who thanked him for providing queer representation.

“At the time, I was thinking, ‘Okay, yeah, if I’m an openly gay actor, yeah, I may never win a major award. I may never get to play a superhero,’” he said.

“But I think being a beacon of positivity and providing that comfort for people is way more important than attention. ” Today, Kurt Hummel still means a tremendous amount to people, which is what compelled Colfer to live as his truest self in the first place. Being celebrated by a full concert hall might have been the reminder he needed.

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And, days after the performance, thehe is about that), but Colfer said he’s open to the idea—with just a few conditions. For example, Mr. Schue Knowing Ryan Murphy, some ridiculous “WAP” performance was already on the books, so we’re feeling good about a Kurt Hummel renaissance. Can’t wait to see him shimmy his way back onto our screens! Like what you just read?

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