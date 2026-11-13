A spy took out Nvidia’s CEO. Here’s how America still wins the AI race

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's resignation throws the AI chip giant into turmoil. It matters greatly because the AI race is one the U.S. government cannot win by itself.

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Also read Nvidia Ousts CEO Jensen Huang After Spy Affair Scandal, Names Colette Kress Interim CEO

Madison Alworth reports the latest on his decision and Fox News contributor Paul Mauro and legal editor Kerri Urbahn weigh in. With Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s resignation on Thursday, an accused Chinese spy has taken out the No. 1 player on America’s AI roster. This is worse than a first-and-goal fumble.

It’s a body blow that puts the U.S.-China AI race in flux.knows that if he doesn’t stop the momentum soon, America’s lead in AI will forestall his country’s plans to take over and become a world hegemon.the $5 trillion milestone in market capitalization. Fellow CEOs like Michael Dell lauded him as a"great partner and friend, a true leader and visionary of the AI age" just last spring.

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Yet reports of Nvidia chip smugglingreported back in 2022 on China’s attempts to influence state and local government leaders and officials. Americans in the defense sector already know to steer clear of inquisitive strangers at trade shows. Sales and market share were not always integral to national security policy. Back in the Cold War, it was enough to ban exports of sensitive items.

That won’t work now. Sad to say, but Chinese citizens should be treated cautiously. Due to China’s national security laws, every Chinese citizen operating abroad, whether a high-flying executive or a student at a U.S. university, is obliged to give the Ministry of State Security information, if asked.is massive, but it is not the only game in town. Top rival AMD—whose processors power El Capitan, the supercomputer that claimed the world's No. 1 spot upon its debut—is a major competitor.

Meanwhile, tech giants like, AWS, Meta, and Microsoft are increasingly deploying their own"custom silicon" in-house and via cloud services, part of a custom AI chip market projected by some analysts to grow from $32 billion in 2026 to $132 billion by 2035. As Google rolls out newer generations of its Tensor Processing Units to challenge Nvidia’s dominance, hyperscalers are actively working to reduce their reliance on Nvidia's hardware.

"Nvidia is investigating its own CEO. Google is busy building the chips that could take its customers," wrote Jared Blikre at Yahoo Finance on Monday, after GoogleThe U.S. ability to deploy capital for startups, mergers and other investments is a key advantage over China. Huang was a financial engine for AI. In China, the state invests; here, it takes Big Tech players to fuel the AI ecosystem.

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One of the scariest aspects of the uncertainty at Nvidia centers on Huang’s financial support for many other customers and partner companies in the AI ecosystem. Let’s start with a few examples of how Nvidia uses its cash: a $3 billion purchase of Meta stock and a $105 billion guarantee for OpenAI’s leases for data centers in Ohio.

Colette Kress is stepping up from her role as CFO to serve as Nvidia’s interim CEO, so she will have good visibility into these deals. Cash needs to keep flowing, and the U.S. must resist overly restrictive regulations. Clearly, Huang wanted to fight for China’s AI chip market. The backstory on Nvidia and China is complicated.

Nvidia held a 95% market share in China in 2022 until Xi Jinping’s self-reliance policies and U.S. export bans turned the tables. Nvidia’s share fell to 40% in 2025 and is forecast to fall to 8% in 2026, asby Fast Company.

"If the United States doesn’t want to partake, participate in China, Huawei has got China covered, and Huawei has got everybody else covered," CEO Jensen HuangSales and market share were not always integral to national security policy. Back in the Cold War, it was enough to ban exports of sensitive items. That won’t work now.are eager to set up their AI tech stacks and data centers to score market share and boost Chinese innovation.