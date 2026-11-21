Several years ago, NASA tested systems for deterring dangerous space rocks. Now, a probe from the European Space Agency is returning to the scene to investigate.

and cause serious damage. We don't have to look all that far back for an example. In 1908, in an incident now known as the “,” a space rock, likely a few dozen meters wide, exploded over Siberia.

Though scientists weren’t able to visit the site for another two decades, the landscape was still scarred from the explosion. Astronomers predict that in mid-April 2029, the asteroid Apophis will fly by Earth. The 450-meter-wide body will miss us at a distance of only 19,000 miles. That’s about 12 times closer to us than the moon and much closerasteroids.

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Our ability to respond to such a threat, however, is another story. This is the missing and extremely important link—planetaryIn a sci-fi flick, such situations are often solved with a nuclear bomb. But in the real world, blowing up a big space rock into tiny bits is not ideal. Instead, it’s better to alter the.

Everything in the vacuum of space is in motion. Our own planet travels about 20 miles every second. If the object hurtling towards us can be slowed down and thus reach the meeting point a little later, it will simply miss the Earth. Four years ago, this was essentially what NASA tested on a pair of celestial bodies known as Didymos and Dimorphos.

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Astronomers at the Kitt Peak Observatory discovered Didymos, an asteroid measuring 780 meters across, 30 years ago. A few years later, Czech astronomer Petr Pravec observed that this asteroid had a “moonlet” orbiting it about every 12 hours. ThisThe paired objects were a perfect testing ground for the kind of deflection a planetary defense system would involve. Locked in on these targets, NASA launched the Double Asteroid Redirection Test in late 2021.

Nearly a year later, the Scientists had hoped that the impact of the probe—which was barreling toward the asteroids at over 13,000 miles per hour—could shorten the period of theby a minute or more. In the end, it was slowed down by 33 minutes. This major deviation was caused by the ejection of debris, leading to athan what was produced by the impact itself.

In addition, the orbital speed of both asteroids around the sun also slowed. And in a sense, Dimorphos brieflyBut questions remain about the longer-term impacts of this test. In October 2024, the European Space Agency sent off the space probe Hera to rendezvous with both asteroids. After a, the probe began its arrival phase this past October.

It took its first image about 800 miles away, and the first detailed image of Didymos was published in early November. Now in their vicinity, Hera will study both bodies in depth. Though there’s much we can learn about asteroids by observing them from our planet, nothing can replace, and this will be the first time a binary asteroid system will be explored in detail. One of the mission's goals is to find out how such asteroid pairs form.

Didymos is also interesting for its rapid rotation, turning once every 2.3 hours—placing it on the very edge of stability. But of course, beyond this traditional astronomy research, which could also take place at another set of binary asteroids, Hera will investigate the consequences of the DART mission. This will include studying the impact site.

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Because there are so many knowns about the impact itself, scientists can also use this opportunity tomore broadly, answering questions such as whether the strength of the material or gravity plays a more decisive role in crater formation. Hera will also determine the exact mass of Dimorphos, an important detail in assessing the effectiveness of the DART mission as a test of planetary defense technology.

The probe also contains a lidar instrument for mapping the asteroid'sThe probe is also carrying two miniature, cube-shaped satellites, called “CubeSats” for short, which it will deploy in January 2027. In Earth’s orbit, CubeSats are often used for simple experiments, including student projects, and they can even be stacked together to create. Using radar capable of probing up to a depth of 100 meters, Juventas will focus on geophysical exploration of the asteroid Dimorphos.

Additionally, a gravimeter on board will measure how the gravity on Dimorphosdue to the parent asteroid, Didymos. Meanwhile, Milani will carry out a detailed investigation of the asteroids’ surface composition and will search for traces of dust and the volatile substances contained According to current plans, this main phase of the Hera probe's mission is expected to last until the summer of next year, and findings from this probe will likely only become more relevant, not just as Apophis approaches, but even after it.

In the year 2000, we knew of only 300 near-Earth asteroids—those that approach Earth or directly cross its orbit. Today, we know of over 43,000.as been writing about astronomy and cosmonautics since 2004. He is also the author of two books and co-author of the visual guide Vesmír. When he is not writing about events in the near and far universe, he is devoted to F1. Since 2014, he has been the ...