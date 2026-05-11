A Soul-Stirring Evening with the Colorado Symphony: Introducing the Next Generation to Orchestral Mastery

A personal reflection on the powerful experience of bringing children to a professional symphony performance featuring Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue at Boettcher Concert Hall.

The notion of creating lifelong memories is often dismissed as a cliché, yet it possesses a profound truth. There is a distinct, palpable energy when a person encounters something for the first time—a sensation that can anchor a memory for decades.

This is evident in the curiosity of children, who navigate the world through a series of firsts, from the thrill of a first horror movie to the sensory overload of a rock concert. Recently, this pursuit of formative experience led to a visit to Boettcher Concert Hall for a captivating performance by the Colorado Symphony. The program was a curated journey through early twentieth-century American music, highlighted by the timeless power of George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.

Alongside this masterpiece, the audience was treated to the ethereal sounds of Benjamin Britten’s Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes and the sublime, sweeping movements of Claude Debussy’s La Mer. The evening was more than just a concert; it was an intentional introduction to the visceral, chest-thumping beauty of a live orchestra, designed to show the younger generation that the fine arts are not merely stagnant relics of the past but living, breathing entities of emotion.

The atmosphere within the hall was electric, aided by seating strategically positioned near the soundboard to ensure a balanced and immersive auditory experience. While Boettcher Concert Hall has occasionally faced criticism regarding its acoustics, the energy of this particular evening transcended such technicalities. Music Director Peter Oundjian led the ensemble with an infectious joy that was visible to everyone in the room. His leadership breathed new life into these iconic compositions, turning the performance into a shared celebration of sound.

The highlight of the night was undoubtedly the contribution of Grammy-winning pianist Michelle Cann. Her approach to the keys was a masterclass in the duality of passion and precision. As she navigated the complex, twisting lines of Rhapsody in Blue, she did so with the agility of a roller coaster, maintaining a fleet-footed pace while remaining firmly grounded in the technical requirements of the piece.

Watching the children in the audience, it was clear that the music had captured their imagination. Rather than becoming bored or restless, they were leaned forward, their eyes wide as they tracked the synchronized movements of the dozens of expert musicians on stage. The subsequent feedback—a simple 'I loved it' and a 'it was cool'—served as a poignant validation of the experience.

There is often a perceived pretension associated with introducing children to high-level cultural activities, a sort of parental pride that can veer into smugness. However, the goal here was not self-congratulation but rather a sincere desire to foster a lifelong appreciation for the arts. In a world increasingly dominated by digital distractions and fragmented attention spans, the ability of a live orchestral performance to cut through the noise is invaluable.

The Colorado Symphony succeeded in this by combining a vast range of skill, genuine enthusiasm, and impeccable taste. The performance served as a reminder that music, when executed with such mastery, connects directly to the soul, regardless of the listener's age or previous exposure to the genre. By removing the intimidation factor often associated with symphonies, the ensemble opened a door for new listeners to discover the profound impact of live performing arts.

This encounter with Gershwin and his contemporaries was not just about the notes played on a page, but about the emotional resonance that remains long after the final chord has faded, potentially setting a foundation for a lifetime of artistic support and spiritual enrichment





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Colorado Symphony Peter Oundjian Rhapsody In Blue Boettcher Concert Hall Classical Music

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