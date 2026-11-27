CMON launches A Song of Ice and Fire: Tactics, a new tabletop wargame based strictly on George R.R. Martin's novels rather than the HBO series. Discover details on the Battle of the Trident starter set and 2027 release.

A new tabletop wargaming experience named A Song of Ice and Fire: Tactics is currently in production by CMON, marking a distinct shift from screen-based adaptations to George R.R. Martin's original novels. While popular culture associates the franchise primarily with the faces of Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Lena Headey from the HBO television series, this latest release targets the dedicated readership of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series. The game aims to provide a unique skirmish experience that honors the literary source material rather than the visual interpretations found in previous media. CMON, a studio previously known for successful collaborations with Marvel, DC, and Dune intellectual properties, has developed this title to appeal to tabletop enthusiasts seeking a deeper connection to the lore.

Gameplay Mechanics and Core Design

A Song of Ice and Fire: Tactics functions as a two-player skirmish wargame where participants control small forces of miniatures engaged in turn-based combat. The gameplay loop relies on a system of action points, specialized unit abilities, varied unit types, and dice rolls to determine the outcome of battles. Players must utilize these mechanics to overwhelm their opponent and achieve victory through direct military engagement rather than the complex diplomatic politicking often depicted in the novels. The combat-focused nature of the design draws comparisons to other established titles in the genre, such as Halo: Flashpoint, offering a tactical experience centered on battlefield strategy and miniatures collection.

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Starter Sets and Faction Expansions

The primary entry point for consumers is the A Song of Ice and Fire: Tactics: Battle of the Trident Starter Set, which provides all necessary components to begin playing. This package includes two distinct warbands, dice, stat sheets, and comprehensive rulebooks to facilitate immediate gameplay. Beyond the starter content, the product line will feature expansions for iconic factions, including the Brotherhood Without Banners, allowing collectors to broaden their armies. These additional sets are designed to integrate seamlessly with the core rules, offering players the ability to recreate specific scenarios from the books with greater variety and historical accuracy regarding the fictional universe.

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Crowdfunding History and Production Status

The project was successfully crowdfunded back in February 2024 through the Gamefound platform, yet the products have not yet been distributed to the initial backers. The studio has indicated that the items are still in the production phase, meaning that physical copies are not currently available for general retail or immediate shipment. CMON has utilized the official Gamefound page to post several updates regarding the manufacturing progress and will likely announce the official release date through this same channel. The absence of a confirmed distribution date has left enthusiasts waiting for further announcements from the developer regarding the timeline for fulfillment.

Projected Release Windows and Market Impact

Industry observers and fans estimate that A Song of Ice and Fire: Tactics may finally reach the market in 2027, allowing both literary and television fans to access the product. This projected timeline aligns with the complex manufacturing requirements of detailed miniatures and the logistical challenges of global distribution for tabletop games. When released, the title will stand in contrast to the numerous existing Game of Thrones board games that have adapted the television show rather than the source text. This distinction ensures that the new release fills a specific niche for enthusiasts who prioritize fidelity to George R.R. Martin's original writings over the televised narrative adaptations.