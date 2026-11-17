Samit Apurva Patel, 25, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and carjacking after allegedly strangling Uber driver Mohamed Yusuf, 51, with a seatbelt and running him over with his own car in Hopkins, Minnesota. Prosecutors say there is not enough evidence to prove the attack was motivated by bias.

An Uber passenger was charged Tuesday with attempted second-degree murder and carjacking in a weekend attack near Minneapolis on a Somali American driver who was strangled with a seatbelt, run over by his own car and left in a ditch, authorities said.

Mohamed Yusuf, 51, is fighting for his life with broken ribs, a broken leg, spinal injuries, collapsed lungs and significant internal bleeding. The attack occurred early Saturday in the Minneapolis suburb of Hopkins after the passenger allegedly told Yusuf he did not like the name Mohamed, according to court documents. Samit Apurva Patel, 25, faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and carjacking.

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Prosecutor cites insufficient evidence for bias

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said there was not enough evidence to prove the attack was motivated by bias. She said that decision does not diminish the pain the family and the Somali community are feeling right now. An attorney representing Patel at his first court appearance Tuesday declined comment. A person who answered a phone number associated with Patel's address said, No comment, before hanging up.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Patel. Yusuf's son Mustafa Osman said his father has been through five surgeries and is not doing well. He said Yusuf has driven taxis and Ubers for years and is known for his empathy and skill at de-escalating tense situations, making the attack especially shocking. We do not have words to describe how bad it has been.

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We have not really processed everything yet. It is an emotional roller coaster, Osman told The Associated Press. Osman, 27, the oldest of Yusuf's five children, said he was shocked when he got a frantic call from his uncle saying something had happened to his dad. Osman described his father as empathetic and good at de-escalation.

Son describes driver's de-escalation skills

He said his father has dealt with aggravated or aggressive passengers during his many years driving. Anytime he is in trouble, he is the one that will calm things down, whether it is between the family or if it is while he is at work, he said. Yusuf came to the United States in 1993 and spent some time working as a taxi driver in Chicago, Osman said.

The family lived in Minnesota, where Osman was raised, and had moved back in 2018. According to court documents, Yusuf was on the phone with his brother, who is also an Uber driver, when Yusuf picked up the passenger near a Minneapolis bar just before 1 a.m. Saturday. The drop-off location was in the nearby suburb of Hopkins. Yusuf's brother says he heard the passenger tell Yusuf he did not like the name Mohamed, the court documents say.

He later heard Yusuf screaming in Somali that he was being choked with a belt and run over by the car, according to the filings. Moriarty said the motive remains unknown but said there were some serious issues going on with this gentleman at the time he went home that so alarmed his parents that they called 911.

She said she did not believe there was a recording of the call between Yusuf and his brother, and there was a camera in Yusuf's car but it was not on. Patel's parents called for a wellness check after Patel arrived home appearing intoxicated and exhibiting signs of emotional distress and belligerent behavior, according to the court filings. When officers arrived, they found Yusuf's car in the driveway with the exterior and driver's seatbelt damaged.

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Evidence found inside driver's vehicle

Dirt, burs and a shoe were found in the driver's side interior, and the phone call with Yusuf's brother was still active through the car's system, court records show. Officers said Patel told them he had been drinking and admitted he took an Uber home, but he claimed not to know where his Uber driver was, the filing says.

Officers found Yusuf in a patch of burs in a ditch off the side of the road using location data from his smartwatch and a drone with thermal imaging. Dave Risk, a defense attorney in Minneapolis not connected to the case, said that to prove bias, prosecutors would have had to show that Patel intentionally targeted Yusuf because of a protected characteristic like race or religion.

In this situation, the pair likely met randomly, Risk said, adding that would make it tough for prosecutors to show Patel was motivated by bias. The violence has increased fear among the Somali community after years of targeted rhetoric, including from President Donald Trump. Minnesota has the largest Somali population in the United States, with many concentrated in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. The overwhelming majority are American citizens.

Community fear rises amid political rhetoric

The Trump administration's largest immigration enforcement operation, Operation Metro Surge, targeted the Twin Cities. Trump has said immigrants from the war-torn East African country have caused a lot of trouble, and he wants them to leave. He also referred to Somali immigrants in the United States as garbage. Uber said in a statement that it was horrified by the attack, has been in touch with the driver's family and has banned the rider from the platform.

Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said dozens of community members have been stopping by the hospital to show support for Yusuf. We feel as a community we are under threat, constantly, Hussein said. Our community has, unfortunately, been feeling the brunt end of a disinformation and demonization campaign that has been going on now, and it is coming from every corner.

While there is widespread fear, Hussein said, it has been particularly acute among Uber drivers. I also think for a lot of Uber drivers are also feeling extremely vulnerable because of the fact of the way that the incident happened, Hussein said.