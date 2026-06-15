‘A solemn remembrance’: Anchorage veterans retire American flags with dignity

In honor of Flag Day, veterans and families gathered in the field near AMVETS Post 49 in Anchorage Sunday to watch as a collection of American flags were ceremonially retired.

ANCHORAGE , Alaska - In honor of Flag Day , veterans and families gathered in the field near AMVETS Post 49 in Anchorage Sunday to watch as a collection of American flags were ceremonially retired.

Each flag was folded thirteen times and thrown into a fire, in order to, in the words of Flag Retirement Specialist Renee Rangel, “show utmost respect as if it were an actual service member for our military, as well as our nation. ” Rangel personally examined each flag, which were left in flag retirement drop boxes and AMVETS posts, to determine if it met the criteria for retirement.

“These flags are no longer fit to represent our country,” Rangel said. “They’ve become faded, soiled, tattered or torn, and should no longer be used to represent our nation. ” Instead, they received a traditional sendoff in a ceremony that dates back to the time 1937, and one she has fought to keep alive.

“We’re such a young state that people aren’t aware of these ceremonies and how significant they are to our history,” she said. “So, in order to keep this tradition going, I like to celebrate it every on Flag Day. ” This year in particular being the 250th of the United States’ existence only added to the ceremony’s significance.

“I don’t even know what to say,” AMVETS Post 49 Commander Terri Good said when she pondered that anniversary. “It’s so significant for our country to be here and free after 250 years. ”One dead after multi-vehicle collision in AnchorageAlaskan veterans give American flags a proper sendoffHeavy rain and strong winds build into Alaska’s southern regions through the weekend





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Flag Day Amvets Anchorage Flag Retirement America 250

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