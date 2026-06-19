'A slap in the face': Comedian Carlos Mencia charged with 12 felony counts of tax evasion

Comedian Carlos Mencia was charged with 12 felony counts of tax evasion for allegedly failing to file personal & corporate income tax returns, prosecutors said.

by JESSICA A. BOTELHO | The National News DeskBEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Comedian Carlos Mencia speaks onstage at the 4th Annual Comedy Celebration Benefiting the Peter Boyle Fund hosted by the International Myeloma Foundation at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre on November 13, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California.

Comedian Carlos Mencia was charged with 12 felony counts of tax evasion for allegedly failing to file personal and corporate income tax returns over a six-year period, according to prosecutors.said Mencia, whose legal name is Ned Arnel Holness, failed to report $8.7 million in personal and business income between 2019 and 2024.

"Mr. Mencia has an income most people can only dream of, and like everyone else he is required to file his personal and corporate tax returns and pay his fair share," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in "Failing to report millions of dollars in income is a slap in the face to hardworking Californians who diligently file and pay their taxes every year because they care about their communities and the public goods, like police, fire, roads, and utilities, their tax dollars provide," Hochman added.

"Today we are sending a message to the tax scofflaws that it is no longer business as usual in Los Angeles County -- the days of a free pass for failing to file returns and pay taxes are over. "The charges mark the first case filed by the office's newly created Business Tax Fraud Unit, established in May to investigate and prosecute tax-related offenses.

Mencia, 58, was charged with six felony counts of failing to file personal income tax returns with intent to evade taxes, as well as six felony counts of failing to file corporate income tax returns with intent to evade taxes, according to Hochman. Prosecutors alleged Mencia failed to file any personal or corporate tax returns from 2019 through 2024.

The alleged unreported income included about $3.3 million in personal earnings and approximately $5.4 million in corporate income tied to Nedlos Entertainment Inc., a company Mencia owns and leads as chief executive officer. According to prosecutors, the California Franchise Tax Board mailed 78 notices to Mencia during the six-year period, advising him of his obligation to file returns and informing him that no returns had been received.

The state alleged Mencia owes more than $300,000 in unpaid taxes, including roughly $267,600 in personal income taxes and about $35,100 in corporate income taxes. Mencia was arrested at his Los Angeles home on Thursday and remained in custody after bail was set at $250,000.

His arraignment is scheduled for June 22 in Van Nuys Superior Court.7 people sentenced to prison for $31 million coupon fraud scheme in Virginia Seven people were sentenced to prison for playing a role in a $31 million coupon fraud scheme in Virginia. Savannah Guthrie's absence from NBC's "Today" show this week comes amid the ongoing search for her missing mother.

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