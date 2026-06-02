A study has warned that a single header during an amateur football match can temporarily raise levels of proteins linked to brain damage. The study's findings are important for shaping future policies on heading in soccer, particularly for amateur football players.

A single header during an amateur football match can temporarily raise levels of proteins linked to brain damage , a study has warned. Scientists from Amsterdam UMC monitored hundreds of amateur football players , collecting blood samples before and after matches to measure specific biomarkers linked to brain cell damage.

The researchers found that players who headed the ball more often, or from a longer distance, showed more dramatic changes to these biomarkers. While these changes returned to normal levels within one to two days, the scientists warned that it could still lead to lasting damage.

The study's lead author, Jort Vijverberg, said that the findings are important for shaping future policies on heading in soccer, but noted that the study does not provide evidence of permanent damage to the brain. The researchers also found that players who headed the ball more often or with more force showed more dramatic changes to the biomarkers. The study's findings are particularly concerning for players in defensive positions, who tend to head the ball more than their teammates.

The researchers monitored more than 302 amateur football players during 11 matches, collecting blood samples and video recordings to track how often each player headed the ball and whether it was a high-intensity header. The results showed that players who headed the ball had higher levels of the p-tau217 and S100B biomarkers in their blood immediately after the match compared to the players who did not head the ball.

The p-tau217 biomarker is highly accurate in detecting the hallmark brain changes of Alzheimer's disease, while the S100B biomarker acts as a key biomarker for brain tissue distress. The researchers also found that players who headed the ball more often or with more force showed more dramatic changes to these biomarkers. The study's findings are consistent with previous research that has linked playing football to an increased risk of Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease.

In fact, a previous study found that former professional footballers are three-and-a-half times more likely to die of neurodegenerative diseases than the general public. The current study also found that defenders are five times more likely to develop dementia, while the longer a player's career the bigger their risk of neurodegenerative disease is.

However, the era in which a footballer played had no bearing on the risk. The study's findings are important for shaping future policies on heading in soccer, particularly for amateur football players. The researchers warned that heading must be taken seriously, even in amateur football, as it can lead to lasting damage.

The study's lead author, Jort Vijverberg, said that the findings are important for shaping future policies on heading in soccer, but noted that the study does not provide evidence of permanent damage to the brain. The researchers also found that players who headed the ball more often or with more force showed more dramatic changes to the biomarkers. The study's findings are consistent with previous research that has linked playing football to an increased risk of Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease.

In fact, a previous study found that former professional footballers are three-and-a-half times more likely to die of neurodegenerative diseases than the general public. The current study also found that defenders are five times more likely to develop dementia, while the longer a player's career the bigger their risk of neurodegenerative disease is.

However, the era in which a footballer played had no bearing on the risk. The study's findings are important for shaping future policies on heading in soccer, particularly for amateur football players. The researchers warned that heading must be taken seriously, even in amateur football, as it can lead to lasting damage





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Brain Damage Football Amateur Football Players P-Tau217 Biomarker S100B Biomarker Alzheimer's Disease Parkinson's Disease Dementia Neurodegenerative Disease

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Heading a Football Once Temporarily Raises Brain Damage Proteins, Study WarnsA study published in Jama Neurology has found that even a single header during an amateur football match can generate signs of acute brain injury, with players who headed the ball more frequently or from greater distances showing more significant changes in biomarkers linked to brain cell damage. The findings raise concerns about the potential long-term effects of heading on brain health, particularly for defenders who head the ball more often.

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